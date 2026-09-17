Atwima Kwanwoma Assembly reclaims over 30 acres of land degraded by illegal mining

Audio By Carbonatix
The Municipal Chief Executive of Atwima Kwanwoma, Grace Agyemang Asamoah, says the assembly has compelled illegal miners in the district to reclaim more than 30 acres of land degraded by their activities.
According to her, acres of land had been left with abandoned mining pits before she assumed office, posing serious risks to residents and causing significant environmental damage.
She said the Assembly subsequently established a committee to oversee the reclamation exercise, resulting in the restoration of more than 30 acres so far.
The DCE expressed optimism that additional degraded lands would be reclaimed by the end of 2027.
She disclosed this during a tour of some reclamation sites in the area to assess progress made so far.
“Today, I am very happy about the extent of the reclamation exercise so far. Previously, all the roads leading to Nweneso I, II and III were degraded and environmentally unsafe. Now, the affected areas have been covered, and we will begin palm plantation activities,” she said.
Madam Grace Agyemang Asamoah further cautioned illegal miners against returning to the reclaimed sites, warning that offenders would be arrested.
She said the Assembly had put measures in place to protect the reclaimed lands from renewed illegal mining and preserve them for future generations and other productive uses.
The District Environmental Health Officer, Ernest Boakye, also said the reclamation exercise was gradually helping to restore the district’s ecosystem.
“The degraded lands are gradually regaining their nutrients and, in the coming years, could be suitable for farming activities,” he said.
He therefore called on residents, assembly members and the traditional authorities in the Atwima Kwanwoma Municipality to collaborate with the government and the Assembly to ensure that all degraded lands are fully restored.
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