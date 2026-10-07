Illegal mining pushes Birim River turbidity to 50,000 NTU – Abuakwa South MP

Audio By Carbonatix
The Birim River in the Akyem Abuakwa area is facing a deepening environmental crisis, with turbidity levels reportedly soaring to about 50,000 NTU amid intensified illegal mining activities.
Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr Kingsley Agyemang, says the alarming deterioration is threatening access to safe drinking water for communities that depend on the river.
The situation has been compounded by the shutdown of the Ghana Water Company Limited’s treatment plant in Kibi, which has reportedly remained out of operation since August 2025.
Dr Agyemang made the disclosure after inspecting sections of the Birim River with the District Manager of the Ghana Water Company Limited in Kibi to assess the impact of illegal mining on the water body and the treatment facility.
He said the extent of pollution had reached a level that could have serious consequences for thousands of residents, particularly vulnerable households unable to rely continuously on sachet or bottled water for their daily needs.
“The Birim is our lifeline. We cannot afford to lose it.”
The MP has since begun a live media tour of illegal mining sites across the Abuakwa South Constituency to expose the scale of environmental degradation and draw urgent attention to the crisis.
The exercise, being conducted with security agencies and local opinion leaders, is also intended to push for accountability from individuals and groups whose activities are blamed for the destruction of the river and surrounding environment.
Dr Agyemang is calling for urgent, coordinated action to halt illegal mining, protect the Birim River and create the conditions needed to restore water treatment operations.
He warned that continued degradation of the river would not only deepen the current water crisis but could leave future generations with a severely damaged natural resource.
The MP believes bringing the devastation into the public spotlight will increase pressure on authorities to intensify efforts to tackle illegal mining and restore polluted water bodies across the area.
Latest Stories
-
Court grants bail to banker accused of stealing GH¢1 million
3 minutes
-
We have a winning team for 2028 – NPP Atwima Nwabiagya South Secretary
5 minutes
-
Bono East Minister cracks whip on contractors over delayed 24-Hour Economy Market projects
7 minutes
-
Zelensky condemns ‘vile’ large-scale Russian attacks that killed 15
10 minutes
-
Trump to speak to Putin about plague lab worker’s death in Russia
11 minutes
-
GHIPO makes case for local plant breeders to protect developed varieties for food sovereignty and reinvestment
13 minutes
-
Ghana’s bamboo bikes entrepreneur gets a seat at World Economic Forum
14 minutes
-
After years under trees, Akatsi children get a permanent school
14 minutes
-
Kanton SHS appeals for more teachers, ICT facilities and infrastructure support
17 minutes
-
Black Queens Coach maps out preparations ahead of Olympic qualifying games
22 minutes
-
La Traditional Council demands SSNIT documents over Pleasure Beach land claim
22 minutes
-
African communities have solutions but lack access – Liberian envoy
27 minutes
-
Minority calls for dismissal, prosecution of Sports Minister, GTA CEO over World Cup visa scandal
27 minutes
-
Chairman and fellow patriots – Irene Ponu-Brenyah writes to NPP
36 minutes
-
Nothing Disappears: What Jamestown Beach reveals about Ghana’s styrofoam ban
38 minutes