Illegal mining pushes Birim River turbidity to 50,000 NTU – Abuakwa South MP

The Birim River in the Akyem Abuakwa area is facing a deepening environmental crisis, with turbidity levels reportedly soaring to about 50,000 NTU amid intensified illegal mining activities.

Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr Kingsley Agyemang, says the alarming deterioration is threatening access to safe drinking water for communities that depend on the river.

The situation has been compounded by the shutdown of the Ghana Water Company Limited’s treatment plant in Kibi, which has reportedly remained out of operation since August 2025.

Dr Agyemang made the disclosure after inspecting sections of the Birim River with the District Manager of the Ghana Water Company Limited in Kibi to assess the impact of illegal mining on the water body and the treatment facility.

He said the extent of pollution had reached a level that could have serious consequences for thousands of residents, particularly vulnerable households unable to rely continuously on sachet or bottled water for their daily needs.

“The Birim is our lifeline. We cannot afford to lose it.”

The MP has since begun a live media tour of illegal mining sites across the Abuakwa South Constituency to expose the scale of environmental degradation and draw urgent attention to the crisis.

The exercise, being conducted with security agencies and local opinion leaders, is also intended to push for accountability from individuals and groups whose activities are blamed for the destruction of the river and surrounding environment.

Dr Agyemang is calling for urgent, coordinated action to halt illegal mining, protect the Birim River and create the conditions needed to restore water treatment operations.

He warned that continued degradation of the river would not only deepen the current water crisis but could leave future generations with a severely damaged natural resource.

The MP believes bringing the devastation into the public spotlight will increase pressure on authorities to intensify efforts to tackle illegal mining and restore polluted water bodies across the area.

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