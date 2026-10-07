Court delays former NAFCO CEO trial to resolve access to seized gadgets

The trial of former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, and his co-accused has been delayed after the court ruled that they require additional time to examine electronic devices seized by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The trial, which was expected to begin with the examination-in-chief of the first prosecution witness, will now not commence until later this month.

The accused persons are facing multiple charges, including stealing, defrauding by false pretences, wilfully causing financial loss to the Republic, using public office for profit, dishonestly receiving and money laundering.

EOCO on Monday, October 5, 2026, returned £6,700, GH¢2,750, two laptop computers and at least six mobile phones seized from the accused persons and their drivers.

Some of the items were seized during investigations in 2025, while the money, one laptop and two mobile phones were seized on July 4, 2026, when Mr Aludiba was arrested at the airport and detained for four days.

At the previous hearing on September 29, 2026, lawyers for the accused argued that they had not been given sufficient time to access the contents of the phones and other devices to adequately prepare their defence.

Lead counsel for Mr Aludiba, former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame, told the court that the phones contained information relevant to the proceedings and necessary for the preparation of his client’s defence.

“The phones contain information necessary for the conduct of the trial and related to matters that are central to the subject matter of the proceedings,” Mr Dame said.

He argued that access to the devices was necessary, among other things, to enable the first accused to prepare objections to documents the prosecution intends to tender in evidence.

Counsel for the second accused, Augustine Obour, also told the court that his client had requested the release of her electronic gadgets, which he said would form the basis of an objection by the defence.

The prosecution, represented by Principal State Attorney Esi Denta Yanka, opposed the request to delay the start of the trial, arguing that the case had already been scheduled for the examination-in-chief of the first prosecution witness.

Justice Francis Apangabuno Achibonga, however, held that the application concerning the seized properties had to be determined before the trial could proceed.

The judge said where counsel for the first accused required the phones to adequately prepare the defence, that preparation could include enabling the accused to object to evidence the prosecution seeks to tender.

The court held that the trial could commence only after it had determined whether Mr Aludiba was entitled to the release of the properties, particularly the phones.

The return of the seized items followed a petition submitted by Mr Aludiba’s lawyers, Dame & Partners, to EOCO Executive Director Raymond Archer and Attorney-General Dominic Ayine.

The lawyers requested the return of what they described as their client’s personal belongings, arguing that the items had remained in EOCO’s custody without sufficient legal justification.

According to the petition, Mr Aludiba reported to EOCO on July 9, 2026, to collect his belongings following his arrest and detention, but was handed only an empty purse, a wristwatch and his boarding pass.

The case is expected to return later this month, with the prosecution set to call its first witness once the court has resolved the outstanding issues concerning the seized properties.

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