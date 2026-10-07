Ghana’s bamboo bikes entrepreneur gets a seat at World Economic Forum

Ghanaian entrepreneur Bernice Dapaah, whose work has brought bamboo into the country's bicycle and sustainable mobility conversation, has been invited to the inaugural World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders in Dubai.

The meeting, scheduled for 13 to 15 October 2026, will bring together emerging leaders with entrepreneurs, scientists, policymakers, innovators and other senior figures to discuss issues shaping the future.

Dapaah is the founder of the Bright Generation Community Foundation and Group CEO of Ghana Bamboo Bikes Initiative and Envirotech Bamboo Limited.

Her invitation comes as the World Economic Forum prepares to launch the new gathering around themes including climate and nature, science and innovation, technology, economics, geopolitics and leadership.

For Dapaah, the forum offers an international platform for work she has pursued in Ghana around sustainable mobility, environmental restoration and green entrepreneurship.

Dapaah has built her work around the use of bamboo and other tree species in environmental restoration, while promoting agroforestry and sustainable industrial applications.

Her work also extends to sustainable mobility, where she sees an opportunity to link environmental protection with employment and entrepreneurship.

“There is a transformation happening in the mobility sector, and we must ensure that by creating sustainable, locally driven solutions that protect the environment while creating opportunities for young people,” Dapaah said.

Her focus on sustainable transport is also connected to Ghana's climate policy. Ghana's Nationally Determined Contribution identifies electric mobility as one of the measures in the transport sector aimed at reducing emissions.

Dapaah's wider vision combines mobility and environmental restoration with entrepreneurship, skills development and digital transformation.

She aims to create hundreds of jobs in the medium term and thousands over the longer term, particularly for young people and communities.

A global platform for a Ghanaian experience

The Global Future Leaders meeting is intended to create opportunities for emerging leaders to engage with established figures and explore collaboration around some of the world's major challenges.

The World Economic Forum has identified climate and nature among the central themes of the inaugural meeting.

Dapaah's work places her at the intersection of several of those issues, sustainable transport, environmental restoration, entrepreneurship and job creation.

Her participation will therefore bring a Ghanaian experience of using bamboo, green mobility and enterprise to a wider international discussion about how environmental action can be linked to economic opportunity.

The Dubai meeting will be the first Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders organised by the World Economic Forum.

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