KMA invites youth to apply for climate action grants under Bloomberg Initiative

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has opened applications for the second round of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Youth Climate Action Fund (YCAF 2.0), inviting young people to submit innovative projects to tackle climate change in the metropolis.

Kumasi Metro Chief Executive, Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, said this marks the third time Kumasi is participating in the global programme.

He noted that Kumasi's selection for the 2026–2027 edition underscores the city's ongoing commitment to sustainable development and youth involvement in local climate action.

"Announced at the Bloomberg Philanthropies Mayors Innovation Studio during the COP28 UAE Local Climate Action Summit on 2nd December 2023, Kumasi's participation for the third time in the programme marks an exciting step toward fostering a more sustainable future. Three hundred cities from around the world have been selected to participate in the expanded programme for the 2026–2027 cycle, in recognition of their shared commitment to ambitious climate action and to expanding the role of youth in leading local solutions,” the Mayor said.

Mr. Ofori Agyemang Boadi explained that the initiative targets young people aged 15 to 24, who are expected to form groups and submit proposals for practical, climate-related solutions that can create a positive impact in their communities.

With support from Bloomberg Philanthropies, KMA will establish a microgrant programme and invite young people, together with their supporting organisations, to develop and submit project proposals.

The proposals should align with the city’s established climate goals and reflect innovative plans for youth to engage in climate-related activities that can demonstrate community impact.

Youth proposals will be reviewed by a mayoral advisory committee, which will select the most promising projects for funding and implementation by the youth groups.

Under the Youth Climate Action Fund, the Kumasi Mayor stated that KMA will receive an initial US$50,000 from Bloomberg Philanthropies to fund youth-led projects. The amount will be disbursed to selected youth groups as microgrants ranging from US$1,000 to US$5,000 for projects aligned with the city's climate action goals.

Effective July 15, 2026, all eligible youth groups are invited to visit the official website of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly at www.kma.gov.gh to download application forms free of charge.

Completed forms may be submitted electronically through the Assembly's online portal or delivered by hand to the Development Planning Unit on or before August 24, 2026.

“Proposals should be tailored to the Kumasi environment and designed to promote sustainable development in our beloved city. Funds ranging from US$1,000 to US$5,000 will be provided to selected youth groups, as determined by the Selection Committee, while the Project Implementation Committee will monitor project execution to ensure strict adherence to implementation timelines and the proper utilisation of funds.”

The mayor urged young people in Kumasi to take advantage of the opportunity to contribute to building a more climate-resilient city.

“As mayor of Kumasi, I today announce a call for all young people aged 15 to 24, resident in Kumasi, to come together and submit project proposals on climate-related activities,” Mayor Boadi declared.

About Bloomberg Philanthropies Youth Climate Action Fund.

The initiative provides capital and capacity to help municipalities mobilize young residents ages 15–24 in designing and delivering solutions aligned with citywide priorities.

Through the Fund, city halls open innovation competitions, inviting young people’s ideas, selecting the strongest proposals, and funding the projects with a total of $50,000 and technical assistance from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

They then assign staff to support implementation, helping young residents lead in carrying their plans through to completion, creating public space, strengthening infrastructure, mitigating disasters, and building resilience.

Municipalities that move quickly and successfully receive an additional $50,000 to support more youth-driven projects and expand participation.

In 2026, the programme grew to 300 cities, including 76 from Central and South America, 63 from North America, 60 from Africa, 58 from Europe, 35 from Asia, 6 from Oceania, and 2 from the Middle East.

The expansion builds on results already achieved by 98 municipalities across 34 countries that delivered tangibly for residents and improved trust in city hall, helping a new generation believe in government again.

Currently, 300,000 young people across five continents have taken part in the Bloomberg Philanthropies Youth Climate Action Fund, working with their city halls to create over 1,600 green spaces, plant over 1.8 million plants and 235,000 trees, develop nearly 5,000 gardens, launch 268 composting stations, and collect more than 405,000 pounds of trash and recyclables, producing visible improvements and bettering quality of life in their communities.

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