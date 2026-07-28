Dr Hounton lauds UNFPA Ghana’s YoLe initiative, commits to promoting it beyond Africa

Dr Hounton and beneficiaries of the 2026 cohort

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Dr Sennen Hounton, has pledged to promote UNFPA Ghana’s youth development programme, popularly known as Youth Leaders Fellowship Programme (YoLe), across Africa.

He described the programme as a unique model that could inspire similar initiatives in other countries.

The UNFPA Director made the pledge during a meeting with some thirty beneficiaries of the programme. UNFPA Ghana implements the programme in collaboration with the National Service Authority.

The 2026 cohort also received significant collaboration from the University of Ghana.

Dr Hounton praised the programme for combining youth leadership development, national service and academic advancement, saying its comprehensive approach sets it apart from similar initiatives across the continent.

“I have not seen such a comprehensive model on the continent. I’ve seen bits and pieces, but not like this,” he said.

The UNFPA official noted that while some countries operate national service schemes and others have youth empowerment programmes, Ghana’s model brings together different elements to create broader opportunities for young people.

He said the initiative had the potential to attract support from various partners, including other United Nations agencies and financial institutions, to expand its impact.

“We will bring UNDP, UNICEF… even banks and AfDB to contribute, because this is such a unique thing that you are doing,” he stated.

The Regional Director further pledged to serve as an advocate for the programme beyond Ghana, encouraging its beneficiaries to proudly represent the initiative and share their experiences with other countries.

“I’m committing myself to be the ambassador of this programme for other countries that I cover, but even beyond this region,” he said.

He expressed the hope that the initiative would eventually become a broader United Nations youth development model, supported by multiple agencies working together to empower young people.

The YoLe Fellowship is a one-year programme by UNFPA Ghana designed to equip young people with ethical leadership skills, professional development opportunities, mentorship and coaching from accomplished leaders across various sectors.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.