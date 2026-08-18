National

Afenyo-Markin accuses GoldBod management of ‘crass incompetence’ over alleged losses

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  18 August 2026 1:48pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Minority Leader and Effutu Member of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has accused the management of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) of gross incompetence, following claims about losses associated with its operations.

Speaking at a Minority press conference in Parliament on Tuesday, August 18, Mr Afenyo-Markin rejected the suggestion that the reported losses could be attributed to unfavourable market conditions, arguing that gold trading does not present an inherently difficult market for a competent institution.

“These losses are not bad luck. You don’t trade in gold and make losses. They are not a difficult market. They expose the crass incompetence of the GoldBod’s management and misaligned policies of the government,” he said.

He further criticised what he described as inadequate oversight of GoldBod, arguing that the institution’s handling of the country’s gold resources raises serious concerns about accountability. “No serious institution loses this money by accident. This is what happens when an untouchable few are handed the nation’s gold with no one watching,” Mr Afenyo-Markin said.

His comments come after GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi rejected earlier claims that the institution had incurred losses, describing the assertion as a “blatant lie” and a product of Mr Afenyo-Markin’s “hallucinatory imagination”.

Mr Gyamfi said GoldBod’s audited 2025 financial statements showed an operational surplus of GH¢907 million and an overall surplus of GH¢5.4 billion. He said the figures were contained in the report published by the Auditor-General.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group