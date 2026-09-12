Like Benzema & as good as Haaland – Alonso on Joao Pedro

Xabi Alonso says Chelsea striker Joao Pedro is similar in style to his former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema - and at a comparable level to Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

The Brazil international, 24, has scored twice and provided two assists in his first three games of the season - and was named the Premier League's Player of the Month on Friday.

It was the first time Joao Pedro has won the award as he finished ahead of team-mate Cole Palmer, who was Chelsea's previous recipient in September 2024.

When asked whether the forward could be compared to the prolific Haaland, who won last season's Premier League Golden Boot with 27 goals, Blues boss Alonso said: "I would say yes.

"If you count how many top strikers we have in the Premier League, I'm sure that Joao [Pedro] is there, Haaland for sure is there. So I would rate him that way."

Joao Pedro signed a new contract at Stamford Bridge last month to stay until 2034, and was handed Chelsea's number nine shirt at the start of the season.

He became the club's first striker since Diego Costa to score 20 goals in a single season during his debut campaign and has struck 25 times and had 11 assists in 57 matches since joining last summer.

In his last 57 matches for City, Norway's Haaland has 42 goals and supplied nine assists.

'He is still young, but many, many outstanding qualities'

Benzema won multiple Champions League titles and the Ballon d'Or while at Real Madrid

Unlike Haaland, who is a specialist goalscorer, Joao Pedro has played as a midfielder, number 10 and winger during his career and possesses a more rounded skillset.

Alonso, who made 195 appearances alongside former Ballon d'Or winner Benzema at Real Madrid, said there were also similarities between the Frenchman and Joao Pedro.

"In many things he reminds me of Benzema, because he is good in the box, he is good out of the box, he is good coming to his left side, he is good with the head, he is very complete, he is intelligent," added the Spaniard.

"So yes, he is still young, still things to develop, but many, many absolutely outstanding qualities that he has."

Benzema, now 38 and a free agent, has scored 523 goals in 994 appearances for France, Lyon, Real Madrid and Saudi Arabian sides Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, Joao Pedro was a surprise omission from Brazil's squad for the World Cup this summer, but has since been recalled for September's international fixtures against New Zealand and India.

Asked whether the omission by Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti, who coached Alonso at Real Madrid, had provided added motivation this season, the Chelsea boss said: "He had enough motivation.

"He already had enough within him, so I didn't need to go there. It was painful for him, but that is in the past. We are now focused on what he is doing well and what he can do better.

"He has been outstanding. Not just in football terms, but in his personality, his maturity and his desire. He has a very clear goal this season, which is to have a great campaign and score a lot of goals."

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