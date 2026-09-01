Mudryk to Spurs as Chelsea’s Sanchez heads to Como

Mykhailo Mudryk joined Chelsea for an initial 70m euros (£61m) in January 2023

Chelsea have accepted offers from Tottenham for winger Mykhailo Mudryk and defender Tosin Adarabioyo, as well as a bid from Italian club Como for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The trio are now expected to leave Stamford Bridge, subject to agreeing personal terms, with Spurs keen to secure Mudryk, 25, and reunite him with his former manager Roberto De Zerbi.

The Ukraine international has not played a competitive match since November 2024, serving a suspension that followed an adverse finding for the banned substance meldonium, but he has been eligible to play football since July.

Mudryk previously played under De Zerbi at Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk before moving to Chelsea for an initial £61m.

Spurs will also sign Chelsea defender Adarabioyo, 28, on a permanent deal to replace Kevin Danso, who is set to join Sunderland on an initial loan.

In addition, Como, who signed defender Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea for £31m earlier in the transfer window, have agreed a season-long loan move for Sanchez.

Sanchez, 28, was made available for loan or permanent transfer after two mistakes in Chelsea's opening Premier League match at Fulham led to the Blues conceding twice.

Chelsea have since signed a replacement, bringing in Argentine Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa for £7.5m.

There remains uncertainty over the future of Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, who is attracting interest from Manchester City, although no formal offer has been made.

Any departure of Fernandez would depend on Chelsea strengthening their squad and receiving a substantial fee, having previously valued him at £120m.

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