Lady I wanted serious relationship with said she’s not ready – Rema

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has revealed that he recently experienced heartbreak after a woman rejected his proposal for a long-term relationship.

Speaking during a livestream with streamer Okiki on Friday night, Rema disclosed that he approached a lady for a “serious relationship,” but she turned him down because she was not ready to commit to one man.

Rema emphasised that the lady told him she still wanted to explore life as a single woman and did not want to be taken “off the streets” yet.

The 26-year-old musician revealed that the heartbreak inspired his song, ‘Oh No.’

“The song was inspired by a lady I wanted a serious relationship with, but she said she still wants to be on the streets,” he said.

Rema also shared that he is taking time to re-evaluate his life because “everything moved so fast” after he became famous at 17.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.