Music

Lady I wanted serious relationship with said she’s not ready – Rema

Source: Daily Post  
  21 September 2026 12:52am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has revealed that he recently experienced heartbreak after a woman rejected his proposal for a long-term relationship.

Speaking during a livestream with streamer Okiki on Friday night, Rema disclosed that he approached a lady for a “serious relationship,” but she turned him down because she was not ready to commit to one man.

Rema emphasised that the lady told him she still wanted to explore life as a single woman and did not want to be taken “off the streets” yet.

The 26-year-old musician revealed that the heartbreak inspired his song, ‘Oh No.’

“The song was inspired by a lady I wanted a serious relationship with, but she said she still wants to be on the streets,” he said.

Rema also shared that he is taking time to re-evaluate his life because “everything moved so fast” after he became famous at 17.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group