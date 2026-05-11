Music

Rema to headline 2026 World Cup

Source: Daily Post  
  11 May 2026 3:44am
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Popular Nigerian musician, Rema, is set to headline the 2026 World Cup in Los Angeles.

FIFA made this known in an Instagram post while unveiling the lineup of artists scheduled to perform at the event.

The singer is booked to perform at the World Cup opening ceremony on June 12 2026, alongside LISA, Katy Perry, Tyla, Future, and Anitta.

“This lineup of artists reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrancy of its many diasporas, highlighting the nation’s rich influence on music, entertainment, and pop culture, while showcasing the power of music to bring people together across the country,” FIFA wrote.

“Dai Dai”, the tournament’s official anthem performed by Burna Boy and Shakira, is scheduled for release on 14 May.

The World Cup final will feature its first Super Bowl-style halftime show, curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin on July 19.

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