UMB appoints Victoria Esinam Attipoe as Branch Network Head for its Greater Accra Division

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has appointed accomplished banking executive Victoria Esinam Attipoe as Branch Network Head for its Greater Accra Division.

The bank says it is a strategic move that underscores the Bank’s renewed focus on retail banking excellence, operational transformation, and customer-centric growth.

With over two decades of proven leadership across retail, personal, and private banking, as well as banking operations, Victoria joins UMB at a pivotal time in Ghana’s economic recovery and the banking sector's evolution, bringing deep industry expertise and a distinguished track record of driving sustainable growth, profitability, and business transformation.

Her appointment signals UMB’s continued investment in experienced leadership to strengthen its retail franchise, deepen customer engagement, and position the Bank as a leading force in delivering innovative, accessible, and relationship-driven banking solutions in an increasingly competitive financial services landscape.

As Branch Network Head, Victoria leads the strategic transformation of UMB’s branch network, particularly in the Greater Accra region, with a strong focus on enhancing customer experience, driving commercial growth, improving operational efficiency, and expanding the Bank’s reach across key market segments.

Managing Director of UMB, Dr Philip Oti-Mensah, stated, “Today’s banking environment demands institutions that are agile, customer-focused, operationally disciplined, and innovation-driven.

"Leadership with strong execution capabilities and deep market insight is, therefore, critical to sustaining growth and building customer confidence. Victoria brings all these qualities and more to UMB’s transformation journey.”

Before joining UMB, Victoria served as Head of Personal and Consumer Banking at United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Ltd, where she successfully expanded the Bank’s personal banking portfolio and spearheaded strategic growth initiatives across Agency Banking, Fintech Services, Remittance, Cards, and Bancassurance.

Her leadership consistently delivered excellent performance while strengthening customer acquisition, retention, and profitability.

She also previously served as Regional Head and Head of Retail Banking at UBA Ghana, where she led transformational business initiatives that significantly expanded lending and deposit portfolios, strengthened operational performance, and enhanced customer and stakeholder confidence across multiple markets.

Her broad operational background, spanning branch leadership, banking operations, risk management, and customer service, gives her a unique understanding of the evolving expectations of retail banking customers and the operational discipline required to deliver sustainable value.

Commenting on her appointment, Victoria Esinam Attipoe stated: “UMB is entering an exciting phase of transformation and growth, and I am honoured to be part of a team committed to redefining customer experience and strengthening the Bank’s retail banking proposition.

"Today’s customers expect speed, accessibility, trust, and personalised financial solutions, and our focus will be on building a branch network that consistently delivers value while supporting businesses, individuals, and communities across Ghana.”

Her appointment aligns with UMB’s broader strategic agenda of building a stronger, more responsive, and future-ready banking institution capable of supporting economic activity, empowering SMEs, driving financial inclusion, and delivering long-term value to customers and stakeholders.

Victoria is widely respected for her practical leadership, disciplined execution, stakeholder engagement expertise, and ability to build resilient, high-performing teams.

Her leadership style combines strong commercial acumen with a deep commitment to customer excellence: qualities that are increasingly critical in today’s dynamic banking environment.

She is an alumna of Mawuli School and holds an Executive MBA from the Paris Graduate School of Management and a BA in Psychology from the University of Ghana.

She has also undertaken extensive professional development in leadership, credit management, environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles, and customer experience management.

As UMB continues its transformation journey, the appointment of Victoria Esinam Attipoe reinforces the Bank’s confidence in the future of Ghana’s banking sector and its commitment to delivering exceptional banking experiences, backed by strong leadership, innovation, and operational excellence.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.