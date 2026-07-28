UMB strengthens executive leadership with appointment of Victor Opoku Brijuu as Group Head Branch Network Up-Country

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has appointed accomplished banking executive Victor Opoku Brijuu as Group Head, Branch Network Up-Country, strengthening its executive leadership team as the Bank continues its transformation journey.

His appointment underscores UMB's strategic commitment to building a high-performing, customer-centric branch network that consistently delivers commercial excellence, operational efficiency, and exceptional customer experiences across the country.

As the Bank continues to deepen customer relationships and expand its retail banking footprint, Victor's leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in accelerating sustainable growth and reinforcing UMB's position as Ghana's preferred relationship bank.

Bringing close to two decades of distinguished banking leadership, Victor has established a reputation for driving business growth, leading complex commercial portfolios, and developing high-performing teams across Ghana's financial services industry.

His experience spans corporate banking, regional business leadership, strategic relationship management, and business transformation, making him one of the industry's accomplished banking executives with a proven ability to translate strategy into measurable business outcomes.

In his role, Victor will provide strategic leadership for UMB's up-country branch network, including Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Western and Northern regions, with responsibility for driving commercial performance, strengthening customer engagement, enhancing operational excellence, and embedding a high-performance culture across the Bank's retail franchise.

He will also champion initiatives aimed at improving branch productivity, expanding market penetration, and ensuring that every customer interaction reflects UMB's unwavering commitment to service excellence.

Commenting on the appointment, Managing Director of UMB, Dr. Philip Oti-Mensah, said:

"UMB's transformation journey demands leaders who combine strategic vision with disciplined execution and an unwavering focus on customers.

"Victor has consistently demonstrated these qualities throughout his career. His commercial acumen, leadership capability, and deep understanding of the banking landscape make him exceptionally well positioned to lead our branch network into its next phase of growth and transformation.

"We are delighted to welcome him to the UMB family."

Prior to joining UMB, Victor served as Head of the Large Corporate Department and Regional Head at First Atlantic Bank Ghana, where he led strategic engagements with some of Ghana's leading corporate institutions while successfully structuring complex credit and trade finance transactions across diverse sectors, including manufacturing, mining, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, FMCG, exports, and personal care.

His leadership contributed significantly to business expansion, portfolio growth, and strengthened market presence.

His tenure as Regional Head further distinguished him as a results-oriented leader with a strong ability to align regional execution with corporate strategy.

By combining commercial discipline with deep market insight, he expanded business opportunities, strengthened stakeholder relationships, and built resilient, high-performing teams that consistently delivered sustainable growth.

Victor's career has also seen him occupy key leadership positions at Energy Bank Ghana Limited and Bank of Africa Ghana, where he gained extensive experience across corporate banking, business development, relationship management, strategic planning, and risk management.

This breadth of experience provides him with a comprehensive understanding of Ghana's evolving banking landscape and the leadership required to drive long-term institutional success.

Speaking on his appointment, Victor Opoku Brijuu stated, “I am honoured to join UMB at such an exciting point in its transformation journey. Branches remain the heartbeat of banking and the most visible expression of our promise to customers.

"My focus will be on empowering our people, strengthening customer relationships, and building a consistently high-performing branch network that combines operational excellence with exceptional customer experience.

"Together, we have a unique opportunity to redefine relationship banking and create lasting value for our customers, communities, and stakeholders."

Victor is recognised for combining strategic thinking with disciplined execution and a relentless focus on results. His ability to build trusted relationships, unlock commercial opportunities, and develop resilient, high-performing teams has distinguished him throughout his career. Colleagues and industry peers alike regard him as a thoughtful leader who inspires confidence while delivering sustainable business outcomes.

He is a product of Sekondi College and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from the University of Cape Coast and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance from Coventry University, United Kingdom. His extensive executive leadership experience equips him with the strategic perspective and analytical depth required to lead in today's dynamic financial services environment.

Victor's appointment reflects UMB's continued investment in exceptional leadership as it builds a future-ready banking institution anchored on innovation, operational excellence, and enduring customer relationships.

His addition to the executive leadership team further strengthens the Bank's capacity to deliver its long-term strategic ambitions while positioning the branch network as a key catalyst for growth, customer loyalty, and sustained value creation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.