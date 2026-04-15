UMB appoints Noble Eduamah as Group Head, Corporate Banking, strengthening leadership for long-term success

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has appointed Noble Eduamah as Group Head, Corporate Banking, strengthening its leadership.

This is part of a deliberate strategy to deepen its corporate banking franchise and transform customer experience and relationship management across key sectors of the economy.

This strategic decision forms part of UMB’s broader leadership evolution and brand transformation journey, following recent leadership changes, as the Bank positions itself to redefine its impact and presence within Ghana’s financial services landscape.

An accomplished corporate banker and strategic business leader, Noble Eduamah brings over two decades of experience driving growth, building strong client relationships, and delivering value across Africa’s financial sector.

His expertise spans corporate banking, client coverage, and sector-focused leadership, particularly within high-impact industries such as mining and energy.

Prior to joining UMB, Noble served as General Manager and Deputy CEO at New Modern World Company Limited, where he provided executive leadership and contributed to the company’s strategic and operational direction.

He also held a senior leadership role at United Bank for Africa (UBA), where he served as Executive & Head of Corporate Banking and Global Head of Mining Business, leading client coverage strategies and driving growth within the mining sector across multiple markets.

His extensive career also includes key leadership roles at Fidelity Bank Ghana and Stanbic Bank Ghana, where he built a strong track record in corporate and investment banking, particularly in the mining, power, and real estate sectors.

Commenting on the development, Managing Director of UMB, Philip Oti-Mensah, noted, “Noble’s inclusion in our leadership team reflects our commitment to attracting top-tier talent to drive our strategic ambitions.

His deep industry expertise, strong leadership capabilities, and proven track record in corporate banking position him strongly to enhance our corporate banking space and deliver sustained value for our clients.”

Noble Eduamah’s professional credentials further reinforce his capability for the role.

He holds an Executive Masters in Strategic Client Management from the University of Cape Town, an MBA in Banking & Finance from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and a BSc Administration (Accounting) from Central University College.

He is also an ACI-certified professional, underscoring his expertise in financial markets and banking operations.

His appointment signals UMB’s continued investment in leadership excellence and its ambition to remain a trusted partner to corporate clients across key sectors of the economy.

As the Bank continues to evolve, UMB remains focused on building a high-performing team, strengthening its market position, and delivering innovative, customer-centric financial solutions

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