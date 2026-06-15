Football

2026 World Cup: Cape Verde hold Spain to goalless draw in opener

Source: BBC  
  15 June 2026 6:20pm
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Debutants Cape Verde produced one of the biggest World Cup shocks of recent times by holding Spain to a goalless draw in Atlanta.

Cape Verde, the third-smallest country in terms of population to qualify for a World Cup, were 67th in Fifa's latest rankings and many expected them to be swept aside by second-ranked Spain in their opening Group H contest.

However, the reigning European champions were laboured in attack for long spells and on the occasions Spain threatened the Cape Verde goal, 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha kept them at bay with numerous fine saves.

The introduction of Lamine Yamal as a second-half substitute injected life into his side and the Spain fans inside the stadium, but the Barcelona teenager - making his first appearance for almost eight weeks following his recovery from a hamstring injury - could not produce a decisive moment on his World Cup debut.

Ferran Torres wasted Spain's best chance in the first half, connecting with Marc Cucurella's header back across the six-yard box, but hitting the crossbar under pressure from Vozinha.

Mikel Oyarzabal, scorer of their Euro 2024 winner against England, was denied by a superb block from Shamrock Rovers' Roberto Lopes in the closing moments.

And as Spain pushed late on, they were almost caught out at the other end - but they avoided the ignominy of defeat as defender Diney Borges headed a corner straight at goalkeeper Unai Simon.

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