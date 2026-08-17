Majority Leader James Agalga visits NYA CEO Osman Ayariga to discuss issues of youth development

Audio By Carbonatix
Majority Leader in Parliament, James Agalga, has paid a visit to the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, at the Authority’s headquarters in Accra.
The visit, which took place today, Monday, August 17, provided an opportunity for the two to interact and discuss matters relating to the work of the National Youth Authority and efforts to advance the interests of young people.
Mr Agalga commended Osman Ayariga for his work at the Authority and encouraged him to remain focused and keep up the good work in serving Ghana’s youth.
The visit was also warmly received by the NYA CEO, who expressed appreciation to the Majority Leader for taking time off his busy schedule to visit his “younger brother” and offer his support and encouragement.
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