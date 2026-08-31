NYA CEO Osman Ayariga rallies youth against drug abuse at ‘Red Means Stop’ campaign

Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Abdulai Ayariga, has rallied Ghana’s youth to reject drug and substance abuse as the Authority intensified its “Red Means Stop” campaign at the Independence Square in Accra.

The campaign formed part of a major youth-centred event held on Sunday, August 30, 2026, bringing together young people, celebrities, entertainers and other stakeholders for a day of entertainment, education and advocacy against drug abuse.

The event featured music, dance, comedy, skating and biking shows, a food bazaar, youth exhibitions and other activities designed to engage young people while amplifying the campaign’s core message: “Red Means Stop.”

Major celebrities also joined the campaign, using their influence and public platforms to support efforts to discourage young people from abusing drugs and other harmful substances.

Speaking during the event, Mr Ayariga stressed the need for sustained education and engagement with young people in the fight against substance abuse.

He said the NYA would continue to use platforms that attract and connect with the youth to promote healthy, responsible and productive lifestyles.

He urged young people to resist peer pressure and stay away from drugs and other substances that could negatively affect their health, education, relationships and future prospects.

According to Mr Ayariga, the “Red Means Stop” campaign is intended to take the anti-drug abuse message directly to young people in a language and format that resonates with them.

He encouraged young people to channel their energy into education, skills development, entrepreneurship, sports, entertainment and other productive ventures rather than activities that could undermine their future.

Mr Ayariga also called on parents, teachers, religious leaders, community leaders, celebrities and other influential voices to join the campaign and help protect young people from the dangers of substance abuse.

The event at Independence Square forms part of broader efforts by the NYA to use youth-focused programmes to raise awareness about drug abuse while promoting positive choices and responsible citizenship among Ghana’s young population.

Through the campaign, the Authority is seeking to build a stronger culture of prevention and encourage young people to recognise that when it comes to drug abuse, “Red Means Stop.”

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