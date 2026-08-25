Youth participation in politics must go beyond partisan politics – Osman Ayariga

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Osman Abdulai Ayariga, has urged young people to take a more active role in political discourse, stressing that participation should focus on citizenship and national development rather than partisan politics alone.
Mr Ayariga said involving young people in political discourse should mean empowering them to understand and interrogate policies affecting education, employment, businesses, communities and the environment.
According to him, young people must be confident enough to ask government difficult questions, challenge policies respectfully, propose alternatives and hold public institutions accountable. He said democratic participation came with both rights and responsibilities.
“When we speak about involving young people in political discourse, we are not necessarily speaking about partisan politics. We are speaking about citizenship,” he said.
Mr Ayariga cautioned young people against reducing civic participation to social media conversations and partisan exchanges.
He encouraged them to take their ideas and concerns into their communities, schools, workplaces, youth organisations and formal democratic institutions.
He said the quality of youth participation would ultimately depend on how informed and constructive young people were in expressing their views.
“Your voice carries weight when it is informed, constructive and solution-oriented,” Mr Ayariga said.
Latest Stories
-
I’ll be chairman for every NPP member, not one faction – Paul Afoko
8 minutes
-
GRA lists used fridges, air conditioners and underwear among prohibited imports
14 minutes
-
‘Ejaculation does not cause blood loss’ — National Blood Service corrects misinformation
20 minutes
-
Paul Afoko files NPP chairmanship nomination, promises to reunite party ahead of 2028
22 minutes
-
FDA seizes flood-damaged drinks, warns public against purchasing washed products
36 minutes
-
Lockerbie bombing trial postponed again after new evidence emerges
37 minutes
-
NLA says 12% salary offer remains on table, urges striking staff to return to work
41 minutes
-
MTTD officers will remain on roads despite traffic technology rollout – Interior Ministry
59 minutes
-
NPP backs Afenyo-Markin’s push for answers over alleged GoldBod losses
1 hour
-
NDC Upper West Chairman Bunas declares bid for re-election
1 hour
-
Ghana saves $500m from shift from liquid fuel to gas – Jinapor
1 hour
-
Mahama to cut sod for new multi-storey airport car park, hotels
1 hour
-
China warns it will protect its interests after US widens sanctions against Iran
1 hour
-
NSMQ 2026: PRESEC Legon eye ninth NSMQ title after last year’s quarter-final exit
1 hour
-
NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman urges media to clamp down on political insults
2 hours