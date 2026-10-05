Black Stars need a coach who can inspire players to perform – Ignatius Osei Fosu

Former Dreams FC Coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to appoint a head coach capable of inspiring the Black Stars’ players to perform at their best.

He believes the GFA's search for a new Black Stars coach should go beyond tactical credentials and focus on finding someone with the personality and leadership qualities to bring the best out of the players.

According to Osei Fosu, the quality of players available to Ghana means the next coach should not focus solely on teaching basic football concepts, but rather on getting the players motivated and committed to executing his ideas on the pitch.

He believes players at the international level already possess the technical and tactical understanding required to perform basic tasks.

“I think they have to be appointing a coach who can inspire the players to play,” he stated.

Osei Fosu used Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus as examples, arguing that players of their calibre do not need to be taught basic aspects of the game such as making forward runs or playing progressive passes.

“Nobody in the world is now going to teach Semenyo how to make forward runs. Nobody is going to teach Kudus how to make a forward pass. It is about how you inspire them to play.”

The coach stressed that tactical instructions alone cannot guarantee a player's commitment on the field.

He explained that a player who lacks the desire to make a run will not do so regardless of how well the coach has explained the movement, while a motivated player can often make the right decisions instinctively.

“If a player doesn't want to run, no matter how much you have taught him where to run to, he will not make the run. But if a player is willing to make the run, even if you have not taught him, he will make a very good run.”

He noted that inspiration can come through different aspects of a coach's work, including tactics, training methods and the way the coach relates to the players as individuals.

“If you don't have a coach who can inspire players to play, inspiration to play can be using tactics, tactical approach. It can even be your training session. It can be your personal approach towards human being,” said Osei Fosu.

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