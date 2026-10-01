Sports Minister summons GFA on Friday to demand answers over Black Stars’ poor AFCON 2027 start

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has summoned the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to an emergency meeting on Friday to demand answers over the Black Stars’ poor start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The meeting is expected to begin at 10:00 GMT at the Minister’s office in Accra, with the GFA leadership expected to account for the team’s opening results and discuss the way forward.

The summons come after Ghana suffered back-to-back defeats against Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké and The Gambia in Accra in the ongoing AFCON 2027 quaifiers

The defeats have put Ghana in a difficult situation as the team grapples to avoid another failure of qualifying to the tournament, having missed the last edition in 2025.

As it stands, Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia both have 6 points each, while Ghana and Somalia have zero points with four more matches to play in the qualifying series.

Head Coach Carlos Quieroz resigned Wednesday morning after failing to reach an agreement with the GFA on the best steps required to resuscitate the team.

JoySports understands that Kofi Adams wants answers from the GFA leadership on the team’s performances and what is being done to prevent another disappointing qualification campaign.

The meeting is expected to bring together key officials of the football association for discussions on the Black Stars, including their recent results, preparations for the remaining qualifiers, and the broader management of the national team.

The Black Stars, in the last seven years, have struggled to exert their presence in major competitions.

JoySports understands that the Minister is likely to communicate the government's position that they can not trust the judgment of the association to appoint the eighth coach in seven years.

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