GNFS removes large bee swarm from metal container at Suhum-Okorase

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has safely relocated a large swarm of bees discovered at Suhum-Okorase in the Eastern Region.
The Suhum Municipal Fire Station responded to a distress call after residents reported the presence of the bees at the community.
A seven-member team, led by ADO II Ocansey Bright, was dispatched to the scene to manage the situation.
The bees had formed a swarm inside the ceiling of a metal container, raising concerns among people in the area.
Fire personnel carefully removed and relocated the bees, bringing the situation under control without any casualties.
The successful operation prevented possible harm to residents and others who may have come into contact with the swarm.
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