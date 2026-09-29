GNFS responds to two separate fire incidents in Greater Accra

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has responded to two separate fire incidents at DaySpring School and Tseaddo Last Stop in the Greater Accra Region, with firefighters preventing casualties.
At DaySpring School, firefighters from the Dansoman Fire Station, supported by personnel from the Industrial Area Fire Station, brought the fire under control at 11:15am and completely extinguished it at 12:40pm.
Several classrooms were affected, with six ceiling fans, a television, electrical installations, sections of the roofing and CCTV cameras destroyed in the fire.
Sixteen children were rescued before firefighters arrived at the school, while fire personnel subsequently rescued another child with special needs. No deaths or injuries were recorded in the incident.
A second fire occurred at Tseaddo Last Stop, where personnel from the Trade Fair Fire Station responded to a blaze that affected the balcony of a four-bedroom building.
The fire was brought under control at 4:03pm and fully extinguished at 4:38pm. Eight KVA solar batteries and a P.O.P. ceiling were destroyed, with no casualties or injuries recorded.
The GNFS said the causes of both fires remain under investigation.
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