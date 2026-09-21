Greater Accra region accounts for 77% of total secured credit in half-year 2026 – BoG

The Greater Accra Region recorded the largest share of total secured credit as of 30th June 2026, accounting for GH¢24.5 billion, representing 77.8%, the half-year 2026 Collateral Registry by the Bank of Ghana has revealed.

Ashanti Region followed with 10.8% share, amounting to GH¢3.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026. Western, Eastern and Central Regions accounted for 3.6%, 1.0% and 0.9% respectively.

Additionally, 3.4% of the total registered secured credit equivalent to GH¢1.1 billion was advanced by lenders domiciled outside Ghana to borrowers domiciled in the country and secured with assets in Ghana.

The report added that eight regions recorded volumes above 2000 registrations.

Of the eight regions, Ashanti region recorded the most secured credit of 27,627 security interest registrations representing 30.0% of total registrations.

This was followed by Greater Accra with 21,736 representing 23.6%.

The Central, Eastern and Western regions followed respectively with 10,565 (11.5%), 8,170 (8.9%) and 7,869 (8.5%).

Four regions recorded volumes below 500, with Oti Region recording the lowest of 153 registrations.

Distribution of Registered Collaterals

A total of 117,428 assets were registered as collateral in the second quarter of 2026, representing a 25.8% year-on-year decrease from 158,298 assets recorded in the second quarter of 2025 and a 1.7 marginal decrease from 119,435 assets registered in the first quarter of 2026.

The registrations with only movable assets continued to dominate, accounting for 79.1% (92,878 assets) of all collateral recorded. Registrations with only immovable assets constituted 2.6%.

Cash Collateral Frequently Registered Category

Cash collateral remained the most frequently registered category, with 80,673 registrations, representing 68.7% of all collateral pledged.

This was followed by inventory/stock of goods, which recorded 10,015 registrations, equivalent to 8.5% of total collateral, Company/Business Assets, 9,247 (7.9 percent) and Consumer/Household goods, 4,619 (3.9%).

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