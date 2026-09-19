Collateral Registry: Security interest registrations declined by 32.2% in quarter 2, 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
Security interest registrations declined by 32.2%, resulting, mainly from the decline in registrations by Savings and Loans Institutions, the Second Quarter Brief on 2026 Collateral Registry has stated.
Notwithstanding the decline in registration volumes, the total value of secured credit registered during the period increased significantly by 73.4%, indicating growth in lending activities year-on-year.
This was driven mainly by the banks.
According to the report, search activity on the Collateral Registry Application System (CRAS) increased by 13.9%.
The rise in searches indicates stronger use of the Registry's platform by lenders and other stakeholders, contributing to improved credit due diligence and reduced information asymmetry.
This may be attributed to the intensified sensitisation and training activities by the Registry. Comparing quarter one 2026 to quarter two 2026, there was also an increase of 8.7% from 17,955 to 19,518 searches.
Registration of Security Interest
The registration of security interests decreased significantly to 92,033 in quarter two 2026 from 135,721 registrations recorded in quarter two 2025.
This represented a 32.2% decline.
Registrations by Savings and Loans Companies (S&Ls) accounted for the decline (42.4%) with registrations decreasing from 119,649 in quarter two 2025 to 68,871 in quarter two 2026.
Searches
Ninety thousand, five hundred and eighteen searches were conducted during the review period.
This represented a 13.9% increase over 17,140 searches recorded in the second quarter of 2025.
Savings and Loans accounted for the largest share of searches, recording 12,397 searches a year-on-year increase of 3.6% in quarter two 2026 compared with the 11,968 searches conducted in quarter two 2025.
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