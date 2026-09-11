SusuPaa wins double at Moolre Startup Cup

Accra-based fintech startup SusuPaa put its already-live product to the test at the just-ended Moolre Startup Cup, a four-month national buildathon built around Moolre's Collections, Disbursements, and USSD APIs, and came away with double awards.

The recognition places SusuPaa firmly among the country's most closely watched innovations, a platform built specifically for how Ghanaians actually save, through susu institutions, rural and community banks, cooperatives, and microfinance institutions, and increasingly the name that comes up whenever the conversation turns to digitising susu, group savings, and microfinance operations.

For years, susu collectors and the institutions behind group savings have carried the weight of the industry on paper records and memory. A collector might manage dozens of contributors by hand, reconciling collections at the end of a long day in the field, chasing defaulters by phone, and hoping no page of a passbook goes missing. Cooperatives and welfare funds have faced their own version of the same problem at board level: month-end reports assembled rather than generated, and no easy way for a committee to trust the numbers without redoing the work themselves. It is this daily struggle, multiplied across a multi-billion-cedi industry, that SusuPaa was built to solve.

SusuPaa is a B2B platform built to digitise Ghana's informal savings sector, the susu system that underpins household and small-business finance across the country. It gives susu collectors, cooperatives and welfare funds, and microfinance institutions a single platform to run their operations digitally, without abandoning the trust-based, cash-friendly workflows their members already know and rely on.

The platform covers the full stack of what a collector or institution needs day to day: group susu with cycles; goal-based savings plans; digitised passbooks; full-lifecycle lending with live PAR and automated provisioning; and a member portal where users can save, apply for loans and download statements.

In an industry that has long run on paper passbooks and phone calls, SusuPaa is quietly becoming the infrastructure layer for Ghana's susu economy: the platform collectors and institutions turn to when they're ready to go digital without losing what makes susu work.

SusuPaa currently powers 29 active susu organisations and serves 3,361+ members live on the platform, having processed over GHS12 million in transaction volume on their behalf.

That growth is happening inside a market of serious scale. According to the Ghana Co-operative Susu Collectors Association, member deposits in the susu sector rose from roughly GH¢1.2 billion in 2023 to about GH¢1.6 billion in 2024, a reminder that informal savings remains one of the largest, and least digitised, pools of household finance in the country. It's this gap, a multi-billion-cedi industry still run largely by hand, that SusuPaa exists to close, and where it is increasingly seen as the go-to platform in Ghana for both collectors and the members who trust them with their savings.

"These awards are a strong recognition of the work our team has put into building something that genuinely fits how susu collectors and microfinance institutions operate on the ground," said Prince Tettevi, the CEO of SusuPaa. "Ghana's susu industry moves billions of cedis a year through relationships and trust. Our job is to give that system the infrastructure it deserves, for the collector managing dozens of members, without changing what makes susu work in the first place."

For everyday susu contributors, the shift SusuPaa represents is simple but significant: the ability to check a savings balance instantly instead of waiting on a collector's phone call, pay a susu contribution by mobile money from anywhere, and trust that records are accurate and auditable. For collectors and institutions, it means fewer reconciliation headaches and a system built to grow with them.

SusuPaa says the recognition adds momentum to its ongoing work onboarding more susu collectors, cooperatives, welfare funds and microfinance institutions onto the platform. More information is available at www.susupaa.com

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