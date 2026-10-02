Tourism Minster calls for improved maintenance, consistent storytelling at tourist sites

Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, has called for improved maintenance, consistent interpretation of historical narratives and continuous investment in tourist attractions to enhance visitor experiences and encourage repeat visits.

She said regular maintenance of tourist attractions must be prioritised to preserve their historical and natural value and ensure that visitors continued to find them attractive.

The Minister made the call when she toured selected tourist attractions in the Eastern Region following her participation in the 2026 Eastern Regional Tourism Expo held in Koforidua as part of activities marking World Tourism Day.

The tour took her to the Aburi Botanical Gardens, Aburi Craft Village and Papaye Recreation Village, where she interacted with facility managers, received briefings on their operations and assessed opportunities for improving the attractions.

At the Aburi Botanical Gardens, the Minister was briefed on the facility’s history, including its association with the Biafran War and trees planted by prominent world leaders during visits to the gardens.

She also received an update on the condition of the trees and the general state of the gardens.

As part of the visit, Madam Gomashie planted a tree to underscore the importance of environmental conservation and the preservation of Ghana’s natural heritage.

She said the historical significance and natural beauty of the gardens could only be sustained through deliberate and continuous care.

The Minister also stressed the need for tour guides to provide accurate, consistent and coherent accounts of the history of tourist attractions.

She said conflicting accounts of historical events could confuse visitors and undermine the credibility and appeal of the attractions.

“When visitors receive different accounts of the same historical events during successive visits, they may become uncertain about what to believe,” she said.

Madam Gomashie noted that although the Aburi Botanical Gardens did not fall directly under the Ministry’s management, tourism development required shared responsibility among institutions managing attractions and those providing supporting infrastructure.

She said the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) played a regulatory and supervisory role in the tourism sector, including permits and oversight, but the development of tourist destinations also depended on collaboration with other institutions, particularly the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

The Minister said concerns about poor road access to tourist destinations had been brought to the attention of the President, who had tasked the Minister responsible for Roads with prioritising roads leading to key tourism sites.

She said a list of roads requiring urgent attention had already been submitted, while the second phase of the government’s Big Push infrastructure programme was expected to place emphasis on improving access to tourist destinations.

Madam Gomashie further stressed the need for tourism facilities to evolve by introducing new features and improving existing ones to give visitors fresh reasons to return.

Her visits to the Aburi Craft Village and Papaye Gardens also highlighted the diversity of tourism products in the region and their potential to contribute to employment, enterprise development and economic activity.

The Minister was accompanied by Mrs Maame Efua Houadjeto, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority; Professor Kobby Mensah, Executive Director, Ghana Tourism Development Company; Dr Eric Afornorfe, Executive Director, Hotel, Catering and Tourism Training Institute (HOTCATT); and Mr Adjavon, Director of the Folklore Board.

Others were Dr Tamakloe, Director of Tourism; Divine Owusu Ansah, Director of Culture and Creative Arts, and other officials of the Ministry.

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