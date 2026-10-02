SWAG calls on GFA leadership to fix Ghana football or step aside

Audio By Carbonatix
The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has called on the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to urgently reverse the declining fortunes of Ghana football or step aside in the national interest.
A statement issued by SWAG described the recent performances of the Black Stars, particularly against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia, as evidence of a worrying decline in Ghana football, which it said had become a source of concern for many Ghanaians.
According to the association, football remains the country’s foremost unifying force and a matter of national pride, but recent results by the various national teams, especially the Black Stars, have been disappointing and unacceptable.
SWAG pointed to Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the first such absence in 24 years, as well as a series of poor performances by the national teams, as indications of deeper structural challenges confronting the game.
The association noted that recurring defeats, early tournament exits, and what it described as a loss of tactical identity had eroded Ghana’s standing in African and world football.
It argued that the frequent dismissal of coaches following poor results had failed to produce the desired turnaround, stressing that modern football success required sound planning, scientific approaches, and strong institutional structures.
SWAG therefore called for a comprehensive overhaul of football administration in the country, including merit-based appointments to technical and administrative positions.
It urged authorities to depoliticise the management of the national teams and ensure that appointments were based on competence, proven track records, and technical expertise.
The association also advocated reforms to strengthen domestic football competitions, describing the local leagues as the foundation for producing competitive and technically sound players capable of progressing into the national teams.
SWAG said Ghana had reached a critical stage where competence must take precedence over sentiment and called for a more modern and scientific approach to managing the national teams.
“In strict alignment with our core demand, we strongly call on the GFA leadership to fix the dwindling fortunes of our national teams immediately or, in the supreme interest of the Ghanaian public, step aside and have the management of our national teams handed over to an Independent Public Interest Committee,” the statement said.
SWAG stressed that the era of apologies and blame-shifting must give way to decisive action aimed at restoring the pride and competitiveness of Ghana football.
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