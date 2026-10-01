National

Gov’t outlines measures to support Ghana’s growing population of older persons

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  1 October 2026 3:55pm
Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has outlined measures to strengthen social protection, healthcare and support systems for Ghana’s growing population of older persons.

The Ministry made the commitment in a statement to mark the 2026 International Day of Older Persons, being commemorated under the theme, “The Age of Longevity: Rethinking Systems for Longer Lives.”

According to the Ministry, Ghana’s population aged 60 and above increased from 213,477 in 1960 to 1,991,736 in 2021, with the figure projected to reach 5.7 million by 2050.

It said the demographic shift required stronger systems for income security, healthcare, care and support services, age-friendly communities and the protection of the rights of older persons.

The Ministry said its priorities include expanding support through the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme, promoting healthy ageing, updating the 2010 National Ageing Policy and strengthening the National Technical Committee on Ageing.

It also highlighted measures to address age discrimination, neglect, abuse and exploitation, as well as efforts to strengthen family, community and formal care systems while supporting unpaid family caregivers.

The Ministry stressed that preparing for longer lives must begin long before old age, through investments in education, decent work, healthy lifestyles, accessible healthcare, safe housing and inclusive communities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group