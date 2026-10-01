Gov’t outlines measures to support Ghana’s growing population of older persons

Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has outlined measures to strengthen social protection, healthcare and support systems for Ghana’s growing population of older persons.

The Ministry made the commitment in a statement to mark the 2026 International Day of Older Persons, being commemorated under the theme, “The Age of Longevity: Rethinking Systems for Longer Lives.”

According to the Ministry, Ghana’s population aged 60 and above increased from 213,477 in 1960 to 1,991,736 in 2021, with the figure projected to reach 5.7 million by 2050.

It said the demographic shift required stronger systems for income security, healthcare, care and support services, age-friendly communities and the protection of the rights of older persons.

The Ministry said its priorities include expanding support through the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme, promoting healthy ageing, updating the 2010 National Ageing Policy and strengthening the National Technical Committee on Ageing.

It also highlighted measures to address age discrimination, neglect, abuse and exploitation, as well as efforts to strengthen family, community and formal care systems while supporting unpaid family caregivers.

The Ministry stressed that preparing for longer lives must begin long before old age, through investments in education, decent work, healthy lifestyles, accessible healthcare, safe housing and inclusive communities.

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