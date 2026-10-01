Hohoe floodwaters recede, leaving over 5,000 homeless

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has confirmed that the floods that hit the Hohoe municipality last Monday displaced a total of about 5,336 people in 10 communities.
The affected communities are Bla, Galikorpe, Zongo Nima, Martvin Down, Segbedenu, Water Ways Down, Kpoeta, Atabu, Kledzo and Panic Site.
The Volta Regional Director of NADMO, Pascal Agbagba, who disclosed this to the Daily Graphic in Hohoe yesterday, said there was no destruction of public or critical infrastructure during the deluge.
He said among the displaced were 1,357 adult males, 1,758 adult females, 985 male children and 1,236 female children.
Mr Agbagba said the floods affected 4,218 households and an estimated 400 houses, an acre of coconut field and four acres of plantain and cassava farms.
He revealed that about 500 poultry birds were destroyed by the floods.
Meanwhile, Mr Agbagba said no school or health facility was damaged by the floods.
He said NADMO had supplied consignments of food items, plates, cups, buckets and insect repellents to the victims.
“This will be followed by tents and more food items today,” he told the Daily Graphic.
The floods followed the swelling and rising of the Dayi River, which has its source in neighbouring Togo.
At the time of filing this report, the floods had largely receded.
Some of the displaced persons are staying with friends and relatives.
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