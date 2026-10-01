Three arrested after drones allegedly flown over EOCO headquarters during Baffour Awuah probe

Three people, including a woman, have been arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for allegedly flying drones over the agency’s headquarters without authorisation.

The incident occurred on Thursday, October 1, amid heightened security at the facility, where Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah appeared before EOCO officials for questioning.

The drones were reportedly flown over the EOCO premises for several minutes before officials pursued and arrested the three suspects.

The arrests came less than 24 hours after an Accra High Court issued a warrant for the arrest of the Manhyia South MP following an earlier unsuccessful attempt by EOCO to secure his attendance.

Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, however, voluntarily appeared before the agency on Thursday, accompanied by his lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea, to assist with ongoing investigations.

The court order, issued on Wednesday, September 30, also authorised EOCO to search for and seize documents considered relevant to the investigation.

EOCO told the court it had exhausted reasonable efforts to secure the MP’s voluntary attendance and expressed concerns that relevant documents could be concealed, altered or destroyed.

The warrant followed an attempted arrest of the MP at the Accra High Court on September 23.

EOCO has maintained that the MP was invited twice in February 2026 but failed to honour the invitations. Mr Baffour Awuah has disputed this, saying the invitations were addressed to his former law firm, Sarkodie Baffour Awuah & Partners, which represented SIC Life Savings & Loans.

According to the MP, after the matter was referred to the Clerk to Parliament, representatives of the law firm appeared before EOCO on March 4, March 18 and April 30 and provided investigators with the requested information, including a written statement.

The investigation centres on alleged unauthorised financial transactions at SIC Life Savings & Loans Company Limited, with authorities examining suspected financial loss, dissipation of public funds and possible money laundering.

The allegations remain under investigation.

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