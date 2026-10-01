Konadu Irrigation Project reaches 96% completion, set for commissioning in one month

Audio By Carbonatix
Phase one of the Konadu Irrigation project is scheduled to be commissioned in a month.
The Konadu Irrigation Project in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District is part of the Afram Plains Economic Enclave Irrigation Project (APEEIP), aimed at promoting year-round farming. It is expected to support the production of cereals and vegetables using modern irrigation systems.
The project is expected to irrigate about 900 hectares of land using centre-pivot and gravity irrigation systems. Per the arrangement, farmers are expected to participate through an anchor-tenant/outgrower arrangement, linking smallholder farmers to commercial operators and markets.
Briefing members of the Agric and Cocoa Affairs Committee of Parliament, the progress of work, project manager for Rann-Luuk Limited, Josh Roche, said work is now 96% complete.
When completed, the scheme is expected to provide reliable irrigation for year-round production and support increased commercial farming in the Afram Plains.
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