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Konadu Irrigation Project reaches 96% completion, set for commissioning in one month

Source: James Avedzi  
  1 October 2026 4:36pm
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Phase one of the Konadu Irrigation project is scheduled to be commissioned in a month.

The Konadu Irrigation Project in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District is part of the Afram Plains Economic Enclave Irrigation Project (APEEIP), aimed at promoting year-round farming. It is expected to support the production of cereals and vegetables using modern irrigation systems.

The project is expected to irrigate about 900 hectares of land using centre-pivot and gravity irrigation systems. Per the arrangement, farmers are expected to participate through an anchor-tenant/outgrower arrangement, linking smallholder farmers to commercial operators and markets.

Briefing members of the Agric and Cocoa Affairs Committee of Parliament, the progress of work, project manager for Rann-Luuk Limited, Josh Roche, said work is now 96% complete.

When completed, the scheme is expected to provide reliable irrigation for year-round production and support increased commercial farming in the Afram Plains.

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