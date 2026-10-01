Joyce Bawah Mogtari calls for sustained investment in Ghana’s legal profession

Audio By Carbonatix
Senior Presidential Aide and Senior Presidential Advisor to President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has called for sustained investment in Ghana’s legal profession to ensure it remains responsive to the changing needs of the country.
Reflecting on the maiden Annual Bar Conference of the Ghana Law Society, she said gatherings of legal professionals provide an important opportunity for reflection, professional exchange and discussion on the future direction of the profession.
The conference, held on September 30 under the theme “Legal Reforms: The Place of the Ghanaian Lawyer,” brought together members of the legal profession and other stakeholders.
In a Facebook post, Ms Bawah Mogtari said the effectiveness of Ghana’s justice system depends not only on knowledge of the law, but also on the commitment, integrity and continuous development of those responsible for upholding it.
She stressed the need for the profession to remain anchored in professional excellence while responding to emerging national needs.
She congratulated the Ghana Law Society on what she described as a successful conference and commended all those who contributed to making the gathering meaningful.
She said continued conversations on legal reform and professional development would be important in strengthening the justice system and advancing the public good.
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