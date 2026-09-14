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Better roads will create sustainable jobs for Ghana’s youth – Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  14 September 2026 6:03am
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Improved road infrastructure can help create more sustainable employment opportunities for Ghana’s youth, Senior Presidential Advisor and Senior Presidential Aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari has said.

Mrs Bawah Mogtari made the comments in a Facebook post today as President John Dramani Mahama formally commemorates the handing over of the right-of-way for the Kumasi Expressway.

She said the project would strengthen connectivity between Accra, the Ashanti Region and other parts of the country, while improving mobility and productivity.

“Research suggests that better road infrastructure will certainly create more sustainable jobs for our youth,” she said.

Mrs Bawah Mogtari said the expressway would also reduce travel time and improve the movement of people and goods, arguing that the wider economic benefits of better roads would help Ghana build a more sustainable economy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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