Adom FM Y2K Jam delivers a night of music, fashion and nostalgia

The La Palm Dome at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel came alive on October 2 as music lovers gathered for the Adom FM Y2K Jam, a night of music, fashion and nostalgia.

From the moment patrons arrived at the venue, the atmosphere was filled with excitement as revellers turned up in stylish outfits inspired by the 1990s and early 2000s.



The colourful fashion choices added to the nostalgic feel of the event, with patrons embracing the theme and putting their own spin on the iconic styles of the era.

The venue was packed with music lovers, with many showing up in their best outfits and ready to dance the night away.

The music was at the heart of the celebration, with a selection of popular hits from the 1990s and 2000s keeping patrons on their feet throughout the night.

DJ Andy Dosty took centre stage as the main DJ for the night, serving patrons a rich mix of nostalgic hits that had many singing along and dancing to familiar tunes.

Keeping the energy high was hypeman Mercury Quaye, who constantly engaged the crowd and ensured that the excitement never dropped.

Several other DJs and performers also took turns entertaining patrons, adding variety to the night’s entertainment.

The event also featured energetic dance performances, with dancers showcasing impressive moves to some of the biggest songs from the era.

Their performances drew cheers from the crowd and further heightened the party atmosphere at the La Palm Dome.

As the night progressed, patrons continued to dance, sing along and celebrate the music that shaped an era.

The combination of nostalgic music, themed fashion, DJ performances, dancing and lively crowd interactions created an atmosphere of celebration that lasted into the early hours.

For many patrons, the Adom FM Y2K Jam was more than just a party. It was an opportunity to reconnect with the sounds, fashion and memories of a beloved era.

By the end of the night, one thing was clear — the Adom FM Y2K Jam delivered a full night of music, entertainment and nostalgia, with patrons partying from start to finish.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.