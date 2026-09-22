Meet Larry Prince: Maamobi-born artiste turning street experiences into music

Audio By Carbonatix
Maamobi-born Ghanaian artiste Larry Prince is drawing on his experiences growing up in one of Accra’s vibrant communities to shape a music career built around relatable storytelling, resilience and ambition.
Born Yussif Rahman Larry on November 11, 1990, the artiste developed an interest in music at an early age, performing to his reflection in the mirror and later rehearsing songs with friends.
His early exposure to the music of VIP, particularly Promzy, played a significant role in shaping his artistic direction.
Formerly known as Larry Lizzard, he adopted the stage name Larry Prince during a period of personal reflection and rebranding.
His music journey began with recordings on cassette tapes while he was at the Junior Secondary School level.
He later secured an opportunity to work at Muziklinic Studio in Lapaz under producer Oshogbo, who became an important influence on his sound.
In 2011, Larry Prince recorded his first official single, "Che Che Kuley," which gained attention in 2012 and helped establish him on the Ghanaian music scene.
He has since developed a style that blends Afrobeats and Afropop, with themes covering everyday experiences, motivation, success and entertainment.
His song "SaachikinRami" is currently his most popular release, while he has also produced nearly 10 music videos.
The artiste has worked with directors including Prince Dovlo, Director Tee, Tupop Music of South Africa, Director Enibaid and Amanor Blac.
He is now preparing to release an EP, with Pamela set to serve as one of the projects’ key releases.
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