National | Politics

NPP calls for parliamentary inquiry into cocaine trafficking concerns

Source: Adomonline  
  22 September 2026 6:07pm
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National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, has called for a parliamentary inquiry into reported cases of cocaine trafficking linked to Ghana.

He said Parliament must investigate the circumstances surrounding recent narcotics interceptions and examine whether weaknesses in Ghana’s port and security systems are allowing illicit drugs to pass through the country.

Speaking at an NPP press conference on drug trafficking, Nana B criticised President John Dramani Mahama over the issue and raised concerns about the potential impact on Ghana’s international reputation.

“Mr. President, you promised Ghanaians a 24-hour economy. You did not promise 24-hour cocaine trafficking,” he said.

According to Nana B, reports of drug trafficking associated with Ghana could have consequences for ordinary citizens who travel or conduct business abroad.

He claimed that Ghanaian travellers and exporters were increasingly subjected to additional scrutiny at international airports because of concerns over narcotics trafficking.

“Remember, Ghanaians, if you can, how a government elected on the promise of jobs and prosperity has instead delivered a country whose name now triggers extra searches, extra suspicion and extra humiliation for every innocent Ghanaian traveller,” he said.

Nana B further alleged that exporters from Ghana were facing heightened suspicion at international points of entry as a result of the reported drug trafficking cases.

“At every airport in the world, Ghanaian exporters are now treated with suspicion. Ghanaian travellers now carry a stigma they did not create,” he added.

He argued that Parliament had a responsibility to establish the facts surrounding the reported interceptions and shipments allegedly connected to Ghana.

“In the light of this, the New Patriotic Party demands an immediate parliamentary inquiry, as already stated,” Nana B said.

He called for Parliament to scrutinise shipping documents, inspection records, production records and other relevant documentation as part of the proposed inquiry.

His comments follow the interception by French authorities of a large consignment of suspected cocaine believed to have been shipped from Ghana.

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