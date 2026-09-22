Appiatse redevelopment enters final phase with 69 new housing units

The government has begun the final phase of the Appiatse redevelopment project, with 69 additional housing units to be constructed for families affected by the January 2022 explosion.





Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, cut the sod for the project after the completion of the first two phases and years of efforts to secure additional land for the final stage.

The January 20, 2022 explosion claimed 17 lives, injured more than 500 people, and destroyed homes, businesses, and livelihoods, leaving hundreds of residents displaced.

The first phase of the redevelopment provided 124 housing units, while the second phase included compensation for 50 affected households.

The final phase was delayed by the need to acquire additional land. The government says the land has now been secured, allowing construction to begin.

The 69 new housing units will be built in six categories, ranging from one-bedroom to six-bedroom homes.

The project is also being developed with green and sustainable features intended to improve environmental efficiency and support a healthier and more resilient community.

Mr Buah described the sod-cutting as a major milestone in the redevelopment of Appiatse and commended residents for their patience throughout the process.

“Think about it. To have had your house destroyed since 2022 and still waiting for your turn, and still believing that there will be a day like this that you will finally get a chance to have your housing unit,” he said.

He said contributions from organisations and individuals had supported the government’s efforts to deliver the first two phases and commence the final stage.

For residents awaiting permanent accommodation, the commencement of the final phase marks another step towards rebuilding their lives in the community.

Joseph Abu, Secretary to the Phase Three Victims and a member of the Local Implementation Committee, welcomed the start of construction but urged contractors to prioritise quality.

He said residents would work with the implementation structures to monitor the project and ensure that lessons from challenges identified during the first phase are addressed.

“We are just praying that the contractors will start work and that, at the end of the day, the good job we are looking for will be done,” he said.

Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson reaffirmed the commitment of the Western Regional Coordinating Council to supporting the completion of the project.

He said the Council would work with the Ministry, Municipal Assembly, Member of Parliament, traditional authorities and other stakeholders to address challenges and maintain momentum.

“As we commence this final phase, I wish to reaffirm the firm commitment of the Western Regional Coordinating Council to playing its facilitation and coordination role to ensure the successful completion of this project,” he said.

The final phase is expected to be completed within 12 to 14 months.

For the people of Appiatse, the construction of the 69 housing units is another step towards restoring homes and rebuilding a community whose residents have lived with the consequences of the 2022 disaster for years.

With the final phase now underway, residents are hoping the project will deliver the long-awaited opportunity to return home.

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