National

Lands Minister Kofi Buah touts Ghana’s superior forest management credentials at UN

Source: Myjoyonline  
  19 May 2026 2:03pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana's renewed canopy of forest management is actively safeguarding nature and preserving generational legacy, according to Ghana's Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah.

According to the Minister, who is also acting as Minister for Environment Science and Technology, the
Global Forest Goals set up by the United Nations (UN) are all being pursued vigorously by the government of Ghana due to commitment and determination.

Addressing delegates at the 21st session of the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF21), being organised by the UN from 11th to 15th May 2026 in New York, the action man described Ghana as the leading nation with concrete steps being taken and initiatives being rolled out to effectively achieve targeted global goals.

The Minister speaking at the forum

Ghana, he told the world, is not just turning commitments into concrete actions, but building realistic buffers with nationwide restoration of forests.

In Ghana, he explained, the administration of President John Dramani Mahama is turning commitments into concrete actions on three of the key global forest goals, purposely for the protection of the environment.

Consequently, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources noted that the country's healthy timber industry is being guarded jealously and receiving attention from the world.

In August 2025, Ghana, the Minister revealed, issued the country’s first Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT) license.

A positive development, which placed Ghana first in Africa, second in the world after Indonesia, to have qualified to issue this license.

"Every timber product we now ship to Europe carries verifiable proof of legal and sustainable origin"

Under the circumstances, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah observed the moral imperative principles being carried out in the restoration, protection, projection and exportation of timber.

"That’s transparency, that's accountability, that's Ghana leading by example", he said to the admiration of the global audience, who responded with applause.

Briefing the world on measures being deployed by his Ministry to counter irresponsible mining and timber logging, he underscored significant achievements made over the years and acknowledged visible results being attained.

"We have also intensified enforcement against illegal logging and mining", the Minister remarked.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group