Amb. Ben Owusu champions tech solutions at UN STI Forum

Amb. Dr Samuel Ben Owusu, West Africa Head of Mission for the Pan-African AU Agenda 2063 Diplomatic Mission and Country Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates [IAWPA-Ghana], has returned from a high-level engagement at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Amb. Owusu participated in the 11th Annual UN Multi-Stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation for the Sustainable Development Goals [STI Forum 2026], held on 6–7 May 2026.

The forum brought together governments, UN agencies, academia, the private sector, and civil society to examine how science and innovation can accelerate progress on the SDGs.

During the forum, Amb. Owusu contributed to discussions on digital transformation, responsible AI governance, and science for environmental sustainability.

He emphasised the need for inclusive approaches that ensure African countries and civil society have access to technology and a voice in shaping global norms.

A key focus of his intervention was the link between technology, water security, and peace. He noted that environmental crimes such as illegal mining continue to threaten water resources, public health, and stability in many African communities.

He called for stronger partnerships between governments, the private sector, and the United Nations to facilitate technology transfer, capacity building, and investment in affected regions.

“Africa’s future depends on how we harness science and innovation for water security, accountable governance, and peace,” Amb. Owusu said. “Civil society must be at the table to ensure these solutions are people-centered and sustainable.”

On the sidelines of the forum, Amb. Owusu held consultations with officials from UN DESA, UNESCO, and UNDP on potential collaborations in digital literacy, peacebuilding, and youth innovation.

He also engaged with civil society leaders from across Africa to explore joint advocacy on SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

The insights and partnerships from the UN visit will inform upcoming programs in Ghana, including the Africa Day Celebration and Leadership Summit 2026, scheduled for 25 May at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Accra.

The summit will be held under the theme: Assuring Sustainable Water, Science and Technology, Peace and Security.

Amb. Owusu reaffirmed IAWPA-Ghana’s commitment to advancing peace, accountability, and responsible innovation in line with Agenda 2063 and the SDGs.

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