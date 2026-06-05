Richard Lawson reveals the purpose that sustained his decades-long acting career

Audio By Carbonatix
After more than five decades in the entertainment industry, veteran American actor Richard Lawson says the secret to his longevity and success lies not in fame, fortune or recognition, but in a clear sense of purpose.
Speaking to JoyNews’ Becky on the sidelines of the 79th Cannes Film Festival in France, Lawson reflected on the driving force that has kept him motivated throughout a career that has spanned stage, television and film.
"The thing that has kept me going is that I have been very clear about my purpose — the why I do this," Lawson said.
The acclaimed actor revealed that early in his career, he experienced a life-changing realization while performing on stage, a moment that gave him clarity about his path and mission.
"Early on in my career, I had a revelation, or epiphany, in the middle of a production on stage that this is why I was put here," he explained.
That realization, Lawson said, transformed acting from a profession into a calling.
"It was like an assignment, and I'm just following my assignment because I've been really inspired from a higher source," he said. "I'm obedient and I follow my heart, so it's not a problem for me."
For Lawson, staying committed to that sense of purpose has enabled him to navigate the challenges and uncertainties that often come with a career in the entertainment industry. Rather than focusing on external rewards, he has remained grounded in the belief that his work serves a greater mission.
His reflections carry particular significance for younger generations seeking to build lasting careers in an increasingly competitive creative landscape.
When asked about the influence he hopes to have on emerging actors and creatives, Lawson emphasized the importance of leading through action rather than words.
"In terms of my influence, I want to live by example," he said. "Part of my philosophy is: do what I do and not what I say."
The statement underscores a belief that true leadership is demonstrated through consistency, discipline and personal conduct. Rather than offering lectures or prescriptions, Lawson hopes that younger people can learn from the way he has approached his craft and his life.
His message to aspiring creatives is simple yet powerful: discover your purpose, remain committed to it, and let your actions speak louder than your words.
As one of Hollywood's respected veteran actors, Lawson's journey serves as a reminder that long-term success is often built on clarity of vision, perseverance and faith in one's calling.
More than fifty years after that defining moment on stage, he continues to pursue the assignment he believes was given to him — a commitment that has not only sustained his career but also shaped the example he hopes to leave for future generations.
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