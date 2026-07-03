When Malcolm Smiled earns Best Actor award at Cannes FIFI 2026

Our short film When Malcolm Smiled was honoured at the 2026 Festival International du Film & Inclusion (Cannes FIFI), where lead actor Ernest Dinku Jr. received the Best Actor Award for his powerful portrayal of Malcolm X.

Held June 17–21 at Cinéma Les Arcades in Cannes, France, Cannes FIFI has quickly established itself as a global platform celebrating inclusion, representation, and diverse storytelling.

Produced and directed by Muhammida El Muhajir for WaxPrint Media with a commitment to honouring the humanity and complexity of one of history's most influential leaders, When Malcolm Smiled offers a deeply personal perspective on Malcolm X and his experience in Ghana/West Africa, exploring themes of identity, family, community, and connection.

First-time actor Ernest Dinku Jr.'s award-winning performance captivated audiences and jurors alike, bringing emotional depth and authenticity to the role.

The award also reflects the festival's mission to elevate voices and narratives that have historically been underrepresented within global cinema.

"I am deeply honored to be part of a festival whose mission is rooted in inclusion, humanity, and cultural exchange," said El Muhajir.

" Receiving this recognition, particularly for Ernest's extraordinary performance, is a testament to the power of storytelling to connect people across borders and generations."

This year's festival was led by Founding President Jackie Vérane Deschamps and Jury President Luis Bouillon Baker, son of the legendary Josephine Baker.

Together with an international jury representing France, Africa, and the United States, Cannes FIFI continued its commitment to championing films that inspire dialogue, empathy, and collective understanding.

In celebration of the screening, the film team also hosted Le Dîner Africain, a post-screening cultural dinner that brought together filmmakers, creatives, jury members, and guests from around the world.

Inspired by a pivotal dinner scene in When Malcolm Smiled, the gathering reflected the spirit of Ubuntu by creating space for connection through food, storytelling, and shared cultural experiences.

As When Malcolm Smiled continues its festival journey, the recognition at Cannes FIFI marks an important milestone in bringing this powerful story to audiences worldwide.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.