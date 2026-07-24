National Community Media Cyber Capability Building Project to launch on August 3

A national initiative to strengthen the cybersecurity capacity of community media practitioners across Ghana will be launched on Monday, August 3, as stakeholders seek to improve cyber awareness, combat misinformation and enhance digital resilience.

The National Community Media Cyber Capability Building Project (NCMCCBP) is being implemented by the Africa Centre for Digital Transformation (ACDT) in partnership with the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), with support from the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Ghana under its Transformation Cooperation Programme.

The launch will take place at the National Communications Authority (NCA) Tower in Accra under the theme: "Advancing Ghana's National Security and Cyber Defence Objectives through Community Media Strengthening for Cybercrime Awareness and Digital Risk Communication."

According to the organisers, the project is designed to equip journalists, editors, broadcasters and bloggers with the knowledge and practical skills required to report accurately on cybersecurity issues, combat online misinformation and disinformation, promote digital safety, strengthen child online protection, report on critical information infrastructure and build cyber resilience within their communities.

The event is expected to bring together senior government officials, members of the diplomatic community, development partners, security agencies, academics, civil society organisations, media executives and community journalists.

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, will deliver the keynote address.

Other speakers include the Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority, Divine Selase Agbeti; ACDT Board representative Emmanuel Agyare; and the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Ghana, HE Pavel Bílek, who are expected to highlight the importance of international cooperation in strengthening Ghana's cybersecurity ecosystem.

A major feature of the launch will be a high-level panel discussion on emerging cyber threats and the role of community media in promoting cybersecurity awareness and public trust.

The discussion will feature COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service; Major General Dr Timothy Tifucro Ba-Taa-Banah, Director of the National Counter Terrorism Fusion Centre under the National Security Council; Benjamin Avornyotse, Director of Communications at the Cyber Security Authority; and Emmanuel Agyare.

The panel is expected to explore emerging cyber threats and discuss how stronger collaboration among government, security agencies and the media can improve cybercrime awareness and safeguard Ghana's digital space.

Following the launch, selected journalists from community radio stations and local media outlets across the country will undergo an intensive capacity-building programme covering cybersecurity reporting, cybercrime trends, online safety, fact-checking, digital rights, responsible journalism and ethical reporting in the digital age.

Participants who complete the training and practical assignments will receive certification and be inducted into the Cyber Security Press Corps, a national network of media professionals dedicated to promoting cybersecurity education and public awareness through responsible journalism.

Speaking ahead of the launch, the Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Digital Transformation underscored the importance of strengthening the capacity of community media practitioners.

"Empowering community media practitioners is essential to ensuring that cybersecurity education reaches citizens in every district and community across Ghana," the Executive Director said.

Organisers say the National Community Media Cyber Capability Building Project marks an important step in Ghana's efforts to strengthen cyber resilience through strategic partnerships, media development and international cooperation.

By leveraging the extensive reach of community media, they believe the initiative will help bridge the cybersecurity awareness gap, encourage responsible digital citizenship and contribute to a safer, more secure and resilient digital future for all Ghanaians.

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