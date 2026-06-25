Bank of Ghana urges journalists to combat misinformation through accurate reporting

The Director of Communications at the Bank of Ghana, Bernard Otabil, has called on journalists to prioritise accuracy and professionalism in their work, warning that the spread of misinformation and disinformation can have far-reaching consequences for national security and economic stability.

He made the remarks during a two-day media capacity-building workshop organised by the central bank in Koforidua for journalists from the Eastern, Ashanti, Central and Volta regions.

The programme was aimed at strengthening media understanding of economic and financial issues while promoting responsible reporting.

Mr Otabil noted that the rapid speed at which information travels in the digital age makes it increasingly important for journalists to verify facts before publication.

“We are in an era where information travels very quickly. If you report something that is wrong and people pick up that information, it spreads rapidly. When you later publish a correction or rejoinder, it hardly follows the same path as the original misinformation,” he said.

According to him, inaccurate reports often leave lasting impressions on the public, even after they have been corrected.

He pointed out that misinformation and disinformation have become major global concerns, adding that the World Economic Forum has consistently identified them among the leading risks facing the global economy over the coming years.

“The World Economic Forum’s recent reports have consistently identified misinformation and disinformation as major risks that could affect the global economy in the next two to five years,” he stated.

Mr Otabil further stressed that financial markets and economies are heavily influenced by information, making accurate reporting essential.

“Economies move on information. Markets move on information. If wrong information influences investment decisions, the consequences can be severe, not only for businesses but for entire economies,” he noted, urging journalists to uphold the highest standards of credibility and fact-checking in their reportage.

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