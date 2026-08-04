Ghana needs fixed campaign periods to reduce election distractions – Asiedu Nketia

NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia has called for the introduction of a cut-off period for political campaigning in Ghana, drawing inspiration from his experience as an election observer in Denmark.

Speaking on PM Express on JoyNews, Asiedu Nketia proposed that Ghana should adopt a model where campaigning is limited to a specific period before elections, allowing governments to focus on governance for the rest of their term.

"One thing I hold dearly which I am going to try to push is that this nation needs a cut-off period for campaigning, starting of campaigning, and closing of campaigning," he said.

The NDC chairman shared his observations from observing elections in Denmark, where campaigning is strictly regulated.

"There was a particular country I visited, I think Denmark; they have three months for campaigns. Before the three months, you can't campaign," he explained.

He noted that after elections are declared, parties are given just three days to remove all campaign materials.

"If you don't do it, the city authorities will do it, and they will surcharge the party," he said.

He highlighted the benefit of this approach: "If they have four years, then three years nine months is available for the government to govern. And then they just limit the campaign period for three months."

Asiedu Nketia suggested that such a system would reduce the prolonged campaign periods that often distract from governance and development.

He noted that with the national chairmanship elections about four months away and presidential primaries more than a year away, there is no need for premature campaigning or anxiety about leadership intentions.

"So why should anybody be worried about knowing what I'll be doing?" he asked.

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