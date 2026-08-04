You cannot hide your ambition and expect people to vote for you – Asiedu Nketiah’s 2028 Message

Audio By Carbonatix
NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has suggested he may announce his political intentions when the time comes, insisting that politicians cannot conceal their ambitions and expect public support.
Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Tuesday, the veteran politician popularly known as General Mosquito said ambition is a necessary part of politics, but the timing and manner in which it is pursued matter.
“Ambition is a very useful thing in politics. If you are a politician and you have no ambition, you are in the wrong profession,” he said.
The comments came amid renewed speculation about whether the veteran politician is considering a bid for the NDC’s presidential slot ahead of the 2028 general election.
Mr Asiedu Nketiah said while ambition is important, politicians must understand when and how to declare their intentions.
“You understand how you exercise that ambition is a challenge, and I have told you how I would clearly declare it when the time is up for me to do so.”
General Mosquito used pregnancy as an analogy to explain why political ambitions eventually become public.
“How do you hide pregnancy? If you hide your intention to contest for a position, how do you campaign?”
He added that once the appropriate moment arrives, he would openly communicate his decision.
“If I intend to contest for a position when the time comes, I’ll let everybody know about it.”
Asked whether his comments meant he would eventually reveal a presidential ambition, Mr Asiedu Nketiah said supporters and observers should wait until the right time.
“Wait till the time you know whether I have ambition or I don’t have ambition.”
When pressed on whether he intends to contest the presidency, he questioned whether the time had arrived for such a declaration.
“Is the time up? That is the question I’m asking you. Wait till my time is up, and then I will let you know because you cannot hide your ambition and expect people to vote for you for whatever position you want to go into.”
Mr Asiedu Nketiah stressed that several political options remain open to him, including continuing as national chairman, returning to another party position, going back to Parliament, or contesting for the presidency.
“Sitting here, I can choose to become the next national organiser of the NDC. There is no law that bars me. I can choose to become a general secretary again, and contest with my brother and very good friend Fifi Kwetey.”
“I can decide to remain the national chairman, and I can decide to contest and go back to parliament. I can decide to be the presidential candidate, and so all these are options that are open.”
He maintained that he has never closed the door on any political position.
“No, no, no, no, no. I have never ruled any position out in my life. I’m not ruling any position out.”
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