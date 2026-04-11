Asiedu Nketia resumes Ashanti tour, second leg kicks off on Sunday

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, will on Sunday, April 12, resume his 'Thank you tour' of the Ashanti Region.

The five-day second-leg tour kicks off with a meeting of party executives and rank and file on Sunday at Asawase, home of Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak. A gathering is scheduled for the Aboabo Astro Turf at 4:00pm.

A statement issued by his office detailed other engagements during the tour as follows:

Day 5 Sunday 12th April 2026 1. Asawase @ Aboabo Astro Turf 4:00pm Day 6 Monday 13th April 2026 1. Manso Nkwanta 9:00 am 2. Manso Adubia 11:00 am 3. Odotobri 1:00 pm 4. Fomena 2:30 pm 5. Bekwai 4:00 pm 6. Bosomtwe 5:30 pm DAY 7 Tuesday 14th April 2026 1. Sekyere afram Plains @ Dagomba 9:00 am 2. Kumawu 11:00 am 3. Effiduase Asokore 1:00 pm 4. Juaben 2:30 pm 5. Oforikrom 4:00 pm 6. Asokwa 5:30 pm DAY 8 Wednesday 15th April 2026 1. Atwima Mponua 9:00 am 2. Atwima Nwabiagya South @ Church of Pentecost, Asenemaso Central 11:00 am 3. Atwima Kwanwoma @ Saviour Church, Adumasa 1:00 pm 4. Old Tafo @ Tafo Methodist Church Opposite NDC Party Office 2:30 pm 5. Manhyia North@ Moshie Zongo Park 3:30 pm 6. Manhyia South@ Abbis Park Sub-Metro, Ash-Town 4:30 pm 7. Subin @ Forecourt of Regional Party Office 5:30 pm DAY 9 Thursday 16th April 2026 1. Bosome Freho 9:00 pm 2. Asante Akim South 11:00 pm 3. Asante Akim Central 1:00 pm 4. Asante Akim North 2:30 pm 5. Ejisu 4:00 pm

Asiedu Nketia had earlier spent four days touring 15 constituencies in the region, meeting with traditional authorities, party executives and supporters, as well as the electorate in general.

The regional tours are meant to afford him the platform to thank the electorate for helping to return the NDC to power during Election 2024.

Asiedu Nketia also engages with party leaders and grassroots to assess their evaluation of the government’s performance so far, while briefing them also on plans by the government in the near future.

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