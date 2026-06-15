Vehicle pollution, a leading risk factor for death in Ghana both the children and working class

Air pollution is now the country's second-leading risk factor for death after high blood pressure.

This has been confirmed by data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, and the State of Global Air report, which indicate that air pollution is now the country's second-leading risk factor for death after high blood pressure

There are alarming statistics showing that air pollution has become one of the leading causes of death in the country, with vehicle pollution identified as a major contributor to deteriorating air quality, particularly in urban centres.

According to estimates by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Particulate Matter Pollution (PM2.5) contributes to approximately 2,800 deaths annually within the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area alone.

Vehicles operating on heavily congested roads have been identified as the primary source of PM2.5 pollution in the capital.

Nationally, air pollution is estimated to cause between 28,000 and 32,000 deaths each year, representing about 14 percent of all deaths in Ghana.

Health experts warn that exposure to vehicle-related air pollution contributes significantly to major Non-Communicable Diseases and respiratory illnesses.

Studies show that air pollution is linked to 39 percent of stroke-related deaths and is chronmic heart disease deaths, 33 percent of lung cancer deaths, 66 percent of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) deaths, 33 percent of lower respiratory infection deaths, and 33 percent of neonatal deaths.

The impact on children has also been severe.

Reports indicate that approximately 5,900 children under the age of 20 died from air pollution-related causes in 2023.

Authorities attribute much of the problem to Ghana’s ageing vehicle fleet.

The transport sector had an estimated 3.2 million vehicles as of 2022, with more than 95 percent classified as old and highly polluting.

Diesel pollution, which are common among many imported vehicles, have been classified as carcinogenic and are known to increase the risk of lung cancer.

Ghana is a signatory to broader climate and environmental commitments. Following the adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015, Ghana has intensified its efforts to integrate climate action into national development planning fully.

The country's National Climate Change Policy, adopted in 2013, seeks to build a climate-resilient and climate-compatible economy while promoting sustainable development through low-carbon growth strategies; however, measures to implement this low-carbon policy in vehicles are yet to be rolled out across the country.

At the moment, there is no policy on how the country intends to manage vehicle pollution, although there is a standard set by the EPA and the Ghana Standard Authority on the approved particles from each vehicle.

DVLA and EPA are yet to provide data on how they intend to manage vehicle pollution across the country. They also have yet to provide any comments on how such a leading death risk factor is managed, as it is killing both the working class and our children

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