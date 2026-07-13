Kukuom Traditional Council cracks down on sanitation offenders to curb littering and pollution

Audio By Carbonatix
The Kukuom Traditional Council in the Ahafo Region has announced a tough crackdown on sanitation offenders as part of efforts to restore environmental cleanliness and protect the community from the growing threat of pollution.
Under the new directive, anyone caught littering, indiscriminately dumping refuse, engaging in open defecation or polluting water bodies will be arrested or reported to the Traditional Council to face sanctions.
The initiative follows concerns over persistent poor sanitation practices despite recent interventions by the Paramount Chief of Kukuom, Nana Kwaku Atakyi, who donated litter bins across the community to encourage proper waste disposal.
Speaking on behalf of the Paramount Chief, the Chief of Yankye, Nana Boadi Assibey Ababio, said the council would no longer tolerate actions that undermine efforts to keep the community clean.
"We cannot watch our community go down," he said.
"We have given the power to everyone, even visitors, to catch and report anyone littering or polluting our water. The palace will deal with them drastically to serve as a deterrent."
The announcement was made on Wednesday during a Town Hall Meeting on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) organised by IRC Ghana, the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council and the Asunafo South District Assembly in Kukuom.
The meeting, informed by findings from a water user satisfaction survey, brought together local authorities, service providers and residents to discuss challenges affecting water service delivery and identify practical solutions for improving sanitation and hygiene in the district.
The Traditional Council believes empowering residents to report sanitation offenders will strengthen local enforcement and help address environmental degradation more effectively.
According to the organisers, stronger community participation in enforcing sanitation regulations will help reduce indiscriminate waste disposal, protect water sources and lower the incidence of waterborne diseases.
The initiative also comes against the backdrop of growing concerns over the economic and public health consequences of poor sanitation.
According to World Bank estimates, Africa loses approximately US$200 billion annually in economic output due to poor sanitation, with countries recording gross domestic product (GDP) losses of up to five per cent as a result of increased healthcare costs, reduced productivity and environmental degradation.
Poor sanitation is also associated with preventable diseases such as cholera, typhoid and diarrhoea, while indiscriminate waste disposal contributes to blocked drainage systems, increased flooding and damage to local ecosystems.
The Kukuom Traditional Council expressed optimism that stricter enforcement, coupled with greater public participation, would help restore environmental cleanliness and safeguard public health in the community.
Latest Stories
-
Four giants. One crown. The World Cup reaches its defining moment.
4 minutes
-
Trump reinstates Iran port blockade and vows 20% charge on cargo passing through Hormuz
5 hours
-
National Chief Imam mourns Yaa Naa Abukari II, hails him as a symbol of unity and integrity
5 hours
-
Ghana Medical Trust Fund reviews Cape Coast Teaching Hospital partnership to deliver better care
5 hours
-
Lawra Assembly pledges urgent renovation of traditional council office following GH₵130,000 logistics donation
5 hours
-
Ghana declares first Child Labour-Free Zones in Ashanti, Western North with JICA support
5 hours
-
Classroom tears to boardroom fears: One technique that saves both
5 hours
-
Queenmother completes Upper West tour to promote shea conservation, women’s economic empowerment
5 hours
-
Miracles Aboagye arrest: ‘Bail terms cruel and oppressive’ – Atta Akyea slams EOCO
5 hours
-
GNFS rescues trapped victim after Kpetoe-Sarakope road collision
6 hours
-
Brogya Genfi calls for stronger government-Zoomlion partnership to restore flood-hit communities
6 hours
-
Dennis Miracles Aboagye granted GH¢50m bail by EOCO
6 hours
-
Current appointees should take a cue from Miracles Aboagye’s case – Amaliba
6 hours
-
Miracles Aboagye arrest: Failure to protect public funds can attract criminal liability – Amaliba
7 hours
-
Ghanaian midfielder Amin Ziblim joins Romanian giants CFR Cluj on three-year deal
7 hours