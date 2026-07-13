Sustainable environmental sanitation duty of all—DCE advises residents 

The Asokore-Mampong Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ben Abdullah Alhassan, says sustainable environmental sanitation is the collective responsibility of every resident and citizen in the municipality.

He pointed out that the declaration of a two-day national sanitation exercise by the government was just a reminder for all Ghanaians to always keep their environment clean and not for those days alone.

Addressing residents at Aboabo Station in the municipality on the second day of the nationwide clean-up exercise, Mr Alhassan pointed out that it was time community members took good environmental practices seriously.

He commended the residents for coming out in their numbers to participate in the exercise and said it was very important to “be conscious of the environment where we live for our personal well-being, since a healthy community promotes good health, reduces diseases, and enhances economic activities."

He said most of the flooding situations in some parts of the country were caused by the actions and inactions of the people, adding that when refuse was thrown indiscriminately into gutters and drains, water was unable to flow freely, thereby leading to stagnant water and eventual flooding.

Mr Alhassan reminded residents that poor waste disposal and the habit of burning trash indiscriminately also contributed to bad air quality and health challenges such as cough, skin irritation, and other infections.

He therefore advised the participants to be sanitation watchdogs and report to the assembly any recalcitrant citizen for appropriate action to be taken, stressing that offenders should not be shielded because sanitation was for everyone.

The MCE also emphasized the need for communities to organize clean-up exercises regularly since the government could not do it alone.

He noted that community leaders, religious bodies, youth groups, and residents must collaborate to ensure drains were cleared, walkways were swept, refuse bins were used properly, and waste was disposed of at approved sites.

He warned the gathering that henceforth, anybody who refused to participate in the subsequent sanitation exercise would be dealt with appropriately, saying continued non-compliance would attract sanctions.

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