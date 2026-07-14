Residents demand immediate closure of Kpone landfill over health and environmental concerns

Residents of Kpone, Tema Community 25 and nearby communities are calling for the immediate decommissioning of the Kpone landfill site, warning that its deteriorating condition poses a growing environmental and public health threat.

The landfill, which serves as one of the major waste disposal sites in the Greater Accra Region, has reportedly exceeded its capacity, leaving waste to pile up uncontrollably and exposing nearby communities to foul odours, pollution and potential disease outbreaks.

Residents say they are increasingly worried about the health implications of living close to the overflowing landfill, citing persistent unpleasant smells, air pollution and the risk of infections.

They fear the worsening situation could escalate into a major public health emergency if authorities fail to intervene promptly.

The crisis has also disrupted the work of tricycle waste collectors, who say the landfill is no longer able to receive additional refuse.

As a result, some collectors told JoyNews they have resorted to disposing of waste at a previously decommissioned landfill and other unauthorised dumping sites to keep their operations running.

They warned that the lack of a functional disposal site is creating significant challenges for waste management and increasing the risk of indiscriminate dumping across surrounding communities.

Residents are therefore urging the government, the Ministry of Local Government and the relevant waste management authorities to take immediate steps to decommission the landfill and implement a long-term solution for waste disposal in the area.

They argue that without swift intervention, the deteriorating conditions at the site could have far-reaching consequences for public health, sanitation and the environment.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.