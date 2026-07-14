Residents demand immediate closure of Kpone landfill over health and environmental concerns

Audio By Carbonatix
Residents of Kpone, Tema Community 25 and nearby communities are calling for the immediate decommissioning of the Kpone landfill site, warning that its deteriorating condition poses a growing environmental and public health threat.
The landfill, which serves as one of the major waste disposal sites in the Greater Accra Region, has reportedly exceeded its capacity, leaving waste to pile up uncontrollably and exposing nearby communities to foul odours, pollution and potential disease outbreaks.
Residents say they are increasingly worried about the health implications of living close to the overflowing landfill, citing persistent unpleasant smells, air pollution and the risk of infections.
They fear the worsening situation could escalate into a major public health emergency if authorities fail to intervene promptly.
The crisis has also disrupted the work of tricycle waste collectors, who say the landfill is no longer able to receive additional refuse.
As a result, some collectors told JoyNews they have resorted to disposing of waste at a previously decommissioned landfill and other unauthorised dumping sites to keep their operations running.
They warned that the lack of a functional disposal site is creating significant challenges for waste management and increasing the risk of indiscriminate dumping across surrounding communities.
Residents are therefore urging the government, the Ministry of Local Government and the relevant waste management authorities to take immediate steps to decommission the landfill and implement a long-term solution for waste disposal in the area.
They argue that without swift intervention, the deteriorating conditions at the site could have far-reaching consequences for public health, sanitation and the environment.
Latest Stories
-
GH¢50m bail for Miracles Aboagye not harsh or excessive – Parliament Legal Affairs Committee
3 minutes
-
Gayina’s Pound of Flesh: George Quaye’s new play explores religious intolerance in Ghana
14 minutes
-
NPA increases price floor from July 16; Petrol up to GH¢ 13.28 and diesel pegged at GH¢ 14.35
21 minutes
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Go to court for bail variation if conditions are excessive – James Enu
41 minutes
-
Miracles Aboagye released from EOCO custody amid GH¢55m investigation
50 minutes
-
GRA Commissioner-General urges businesses to support national clean-up exercise
52 minutes
-
Empress Neeta: Why your PR isn’t working overnight – the hard truth every artiste needs to hear
57 minutes
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Investigative bodies behaving as if they’re superior to the courts -Suame MP
1 hour
-
Miracles Aboagye still in EOCO custody as lawyers work to secure GH¢50m bail – Atta Akyea
1 hour
-
Ghana’s infrastructure scores 2.83 out of 5 as engineers highlight funding and maintenance gaps
2 hours
-
Education Ministry urges police to intensify search for fugitive Bole SHS teacher
2 hours
-
Ghana calls for urgent political finance reforms to protect democracy across Africa
2 hours
-
Lands Minister to address public on sector reforms in Government Accountability Series on Wednesday
2 hours
-
KMA increases sweeper monthly wages from Gh₵250 to Gh₵800
2 hours
-
Bole-Bamboi MP secures funding to complete abandoned hospital staff quarters after 14 years
3 hours